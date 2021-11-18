White House won’t say if Biden pressured Xi Jinping over COVID-19 origins

TThe White House will not say if President Joe Biden pressured Chinese leader Xi Jinping over the origins of COVID-19 during their three-hour virtual conversation Monday night despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention saying more than 760,000 Americans have died during the pandemic and even as the Chinese government blocks investigations into how it started.

The Washington Examiner sent the White House a series of questions, including whether Biden raised the issue of the origins of COVID-19 with Xi, and if not, then why not, and if so, what did Biden specifically call Xi things to do, such as asking China to be more open, to share all the data it has, to open the Wuhan labs for real investigations, and to allow the second World Health Organization investigation to do so. ‘move forward in China. The Biden administration provided only a vague statement in response.

The two leaders spoke about both COVID and broader health security concerns in terms [of] ending the current pandemic and the importance of vaccine donation, said a senior administration official at the Washington Examiner. President Biden also spoke about the importance of preventing future pandemics and the important role transparency plays in addressing global health issues.

RUBIO HELD THE CHOICE OF THE CHINESE AMBASSADOR OF BIDENS

The reading out loud White House on Monday’s call did not mention COVID-19 or its origins, but said Biden was raising specific transnational challenges where our interests intersect, such as health security.

The reading out loud on the Chinese side was much longer, but it also made no mention of the origins of COVID-19, although China said Xi told Biden: The response to any major illness must be science-based. The politicization of disease does no good, it only hurts.

China has repeatedly condemned US research into the origins of COVID-19 in China as being politicized, even though China has baselessly claimed that the virus may have started with the US military.

Biden did not discuss COVID-19 in his opening remarks Monday night, and he thanked Xi after the Chinese leader told him he was very happy to see my old friend.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan was talking to the Brookings Institution on Tuesday about the Biden-Xi appeal, saying: When it comes to COVID-19, there are still some very real questions about transparency and the issues associated with the origins of COVID-19, but we must also overcome this pandemic in the coming months. He did not say whether Biden discussed the origins of COVID-19 with Xi.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence released an assessment this summer indicating that a US intelligence agency assessed with moderate confidence that COVID-19 most likely emerged from a Chinese government laboratory in Wuhan, while four agencies d US espionage and the National Intelligence Council believe with low confidence that COVID-19 is most likely of natural origin.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Many former Trump administration officials, as well as Republicans on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, have said a lab leak was the most likely cause of COVID-19. Dr Anthony Fauci insisted that COVID-19 is much more likely to come from nature rather than from the Wuhan lab.