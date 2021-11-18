Politics
White House won’t say if Biden pressured Xi Jinping over COVID-19 origins
TThe White House will not say if President Joe Biden pressured Chinese leader Xi Jinping over the origins of COVID-19 during their three-hour virtual conversation Monday night despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention saying more than 760,000 Americans have died during the pandemic and even as the Chinese government blocks investigations into how it started.
The Washington Examiner sent the White House a series of questions, including whether Biden raised the issue of the origins of COVID-19 with Xi, and if not, then why not, and if so, what did Biden specifically call Xi things to do, such as asking China to be more open, to share all the data it has, to open the Wuhan labs for real investigations, and to allow the second World Health Organization investigation to do so. ‘move forward in China. The Biden administration provided only a vague statement in response.
The two leaders spoke about both COVID and broader health security concerns in terms [of] ending the current pandemic and the importance of vaccine donation, said a senior administration official at the Washington Examiner. President Biden also spoke about the importance of preventing future pandemics and the important role transparency plays in addressing global health issues.
RUBIO HELD THE CHOICE OF THE CHINESE AMBASSADOR OF BIDENS
The reading out loud White House on Monday’s call did not mention COVID-19 or its origins, but said Biden was raising specific transnational challenges where our interests intersect, such as health security.
The reading out loud on the Chinese side was much longer, but it also made no mention of the origins of COVID-19, although China said Xi told Biden: The response to any major illness must be science-based. The politicization of disease does no good, it only hurts.
China has repeatedly condemned US research into the origins of COVID-19 in China as being politicized, even though China has baselessly claimed that the virus may have started with the US military.
Biden did not discuss COVID-19 in his opening remarks Monday night, and he thanked Xi after the Chinese leader told him he was very happy to see my old friend.
National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan was talking to the Brookings Institution on Tuesday about the Biden-Xi appeal, saying: When it comes to COVID-19, there are still some very real questions about transparency and the issues associated with the origins of COVID-19, but we must also overcome this pandemic in the coming months. He did not say whether Biden discussed the origins of COVID-19 with Xi.
The Office of the Director of National Intelligence released an assessment this summer indicating that a US intelligence agency assessed with moderate confidence that COVID-19 most likely emerged from a Chinese government laboratory in Wuhan, while four agencies d US espionage and the National Intelligence Council believe with low confidence that COVID-19 is most likely of natural origin.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER
Many former Trump administration officials, as well as Republicans on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, have said a lab leak was the most likely cause of COVID-19. Dr Anthony Fauci insisted that COVID-19 is much more likely to come from nature rather than from the Wuhan lab.
Sources
2/ https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/white-house/white-house-wont-say-if-biden-pressed-xi-jinping-on-covid-19s-origins
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]