Boris Johnson apologizes for not wearing a mask during hospital visit





However, the Prime Minister was quick to defend his actions as he said it had been barely 30 seconds since he had been wearing a mask during a visit to Hexham General Hospital last week. Appearing before the Parliament Liaison Committee, Mr Johnson defended himself after photos of him emerged without covering his face during the visit. Mr Johnson spoke after being questioned by the chairman of the internal affairs select committee, Yvette Cooper. He said: As for not wearing a mask at Hexam Hospital, which you sum up in my general litany of crimes, can I just say that in fact there were barely 30 seconds that I wasn’t wearing no mask. READ MORE I accidentally walked out of a room without wearing it. I then put it on as soon as I realized I had made this mistake. I apologize, but most photos from my hospital visit will show that I was properly masked for the remainder of the visit, and I was masked during the visit. Previously, the Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust said the Prime Minister wore a mask for most of the visit. But added confidence after the Prime Minister left a welcome meeting, he walked along a mezzanine hallway, for a very short time, without a mask. As soon as this was identified, he was given a mask and he put it on, the trust said. When asked about the use of face masks, Health Secretary Sajid Javid told the annual NHS Suppliers Conference: Our main form of defense is vaccines, it’s true around the world, vaccines absolutely remain essential. We have a very high vaccination rate but yet, having said that, there is still work to be done, there are still some five million people for example in England who have not even received a vaccine and the booster program is essential. There is advice on wearing a mask in some places, it is mandatory on public transport, I think people should follow the advice.

