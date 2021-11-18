Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi deals a veiled blow to China





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dealt a veiled blow to China. Photo: AFP The Indian Prime Minister dealt a thinly veiled blow to China, warning technology and data were becoming new weapons that should not be misused by a few special interests. Speaking at an Australian summit on emerging, critical and cyber technologies on Thursday, Narendra Modi said the digital age is reshaping international competition, power and leadership. He said at the inaugural event of the Sydney Dialogue, hosted by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, that this brings new opportunities but also new risks. Read more “The digital age is changing all around us – it has redefined politics, economy and society,” he said. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the ASPI dialogue in Sydney on Thursday. Image: Supplied “It raises new questions about sovereignty, governance, ethics, law, rights and security. “It ushered in a new era of opportunities for progress and prosperity. “But we also face new risks and new forms of conflict in the face of various threats, from the seabed to cyberspace to outer space.” Mr. Modi delivered a veiled blow to China, without directly mentioning the superpower, which has been accused of malicious cyber activity by Australia, the United States and other countries. “Technology and data are becoming new weapons,” Modi said. “The greatest strength of democracy is openness. At the same time, we should not allow a few special interests to abuse this openness. “ He said it was essential for democracies to work together and invest in cybersecurity to prevent manipulation of public opinion. Mr. Modi said that now is a critical moment of choice in the world, “whether all the wonderful powers of technology in our time will be instruments of cooperation or of conflict, of coercion or of choice, domination or development, oppression or opportunity “. Prime Minister Scott Morrison previously introduced Mr. Modi for the opening speech, saying Australia and India share a “deep and deep friendship”. Read more

