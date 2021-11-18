Again, Jokowi encourages the downstream industry of fast energy products





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo again encouraged industry players to push mining down to add value at the time of exporting. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that the downstream industrial process offers advantages in terms of value and price of goods in the world market. Displacement also has an impact on the creation of new jobs in the country. In addition, the government has also implemented several policies to support downstream mineral products. One of them is to stop the export of nickel ore. Therefore, nickel products must first be processed before they are allowed to be exported. This attitude of the government also led the European Union to declare its lawsuit to the World Trade Organization (WTO). Processed nickel products, the president continued, offer additional prices up to 10 times higher in the world market. The government is even targeting export earnings from nickel-derived products to reach US $ 20 billion from nickel. Until October 2021, exports of these commodities reached US $ 16.5 billion. “We are not talking company by company. But what is more important is knowing how to proceed with downstream industrialization, but above all how to integrate it”, he declared during a speech delivered. at the Kompas 100 CEO Forum, Thursday 11/18/2021. In addition, a number of raw materials can also be integrated, such as nickel with copper to integration with bauxite. When this happens, then all the ingredients become like electric vehicle can be produced in the country. Jokowi also encourages the endorsement of a number of other products, such as tin, copper and bauxite. The government must take advantage of this opportunity amid rising prices for all mineral products and fossil fuels. So far, economic conditions are considered to have started to improve with increasingly enthusiastic manufacturing industry activities. This condition is considered to be maintained, one of which is pandemic control. “Manufacturing is already in production. Why? because consumers demand. There are demand the. There’s no way he won’t produce anything demand. Demand is not only domestic but also exporting. “Our export figure increased 53 percent this month. Imports have also increased. Import means raw materials for auxiliary materials. This is a positive thing that we must continue to maintain by properly controlling Covid-19, “he said. Watch the selected videos below: quality content

