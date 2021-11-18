Turkey releases Israeli couple detained for espionage | Recep Tayyip Erdogan News





The couple were arrested after taking photos of President Erdogans’ residence atop Istanbul’s tallest building.

An Israeli couple detained in Turkey for a week on suspicion of espionage have been released. Mordi and Natali Oknin were arrested after visiting the recently opened tallest building of the Camlica Tower in Istanbul. They were released on Thursday. A city court charged them with political and military espionage for allegedly taking a photo of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogans at his home, state news agency Anadolu reported. An employee notified police after seeing the couple take photos of the residence from the towers restaurant, he said. A Turkish national, who was with the couple, was also arrested on charges of political and military espionage. The Oknins denied the charges, while Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid insisted the couple were not employed by any spy agency. After joint efforts with Turkey, Mordi and Natali Oknin have been released from prison and are on their way back to Israel, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office said in a statement. Relatives and supporters greeted the couple on their return to the Israeli town of Modiin in central Israel, footage broadcast on state television showed. Bennett said he and Lapid thanked the Turkish president and his government for their cooperation and looked forward to welcoming the couple home. Relations between Turkey and Israel are strained, especially since the withdrawal of ambassadors in 2018 after the deaths of Palestinian protesters in Gaza.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/11/18/turkey-releases-israeli-couple-detained-on-espionage-charges The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos