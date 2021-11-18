Trump keeps trying to make Old Crow McConnell happen





Photo: Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Donald Trump and I disagree, literally and figuratively (I generally respect our electoral laws, and during the last solar eclipse, I didn’t look up). But one thing I’ve always (reluctantly) admired about the former president is his ability to forge a catchy nickname for himself. Little Marco, Lyin Ted, Crooked Hillary, Sloppy Steve, Rocket Man, Low Energy Jeb: all classics. So it gives me no pleasure to report that Trump’s new nickname for Mitch McConnell, the Old Broken Raven, is just awful.

It seems even Trump himself knows he can do better. This week alone, he made three attempts to appropriate his new nickname of Senate Minority Leader. A statement Monday downing a report that Trump had been almost uninvited from Bidens’ inauguration referred to broken old Crow, Mitch McConnell:

Trump’s latest statement accuses “broken old crow, Mitch McConnell” of working with China.

“The elections were rigged, the facts are clear and Mitch McConnell did nothing. He was probably too busy working on deals with China for his wife and family!” pic.twitter.com/58X56rzHmm

– Richard Hall (@_RichardHall) November 15, 2021

And the Wednesday missive from Donald J. Trump’s office (RIP) contains two totally different styles in the same rambling paragraph:

It looks like Mitch McConnell is apparently known as Broken Old Crow and Old Broken Crow? broke Trump. pic.twitter.com/LhlNE0lW6C

– Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) November 17, 2021

What makes it all the more incredible is that Trump has been working on this moniker for months. Over the summer, the former president issued a statement attacking Old Crow Mitch McConnell. The senator quickly took all the fun out of it, stating that he really liked the name, due to his association with his hero, 19th-century statesman and fellow Kentucky senator, Henry Clay:

I just asked Mitch McConnell about insulting Trump that he’s an Old Crow. McConnells Response: Actually, it’s quite an honor. Old Crow is Henry Clay’s favorite bourbon. “

– Manu Raju (mkraju) July 13, 2021

This touches on the real issue of using Broken Old Crow as an insult, beyond Trump’s inability to settle for just one version: it’s not really an insult. McConnell is 79, which is undeniably old (and Trump is only four years younger). Nothing about McConnell seems particularly broken, other than his ability to feel compassion for other human beings. As for the history of birds, it has been well established by late night shows, Wikipedia editors, and that same website that the McConnell animal most closely resembles is a turtle. Crow is an upgrade; The Suburban Times, a Washington-based online newspaper, summed up birds’ reputation as tough guys: crows think they’re responsible for everything. They fly wherever they want; they rarely back down and they hold a grudge.

McConnell is particularly difficult to brand with a nasty nickname because he fully embraces all of these negative qualities. He laughed and even encouraged nicknames like Darth Vader and the Grim Reaper. When people started calling Senator Cocaine Mitch in reference to a cargo ship owned by his stepfather’s company that was caught trying to leave Colombia with 90 pounds of cocaine, he made it an opportunity Fundraising: His campaign sold t-shirts with a McConnell Figurine surrounded by powder with Team Mitch Cartel Member on the back.

A nickname that seemed to get into McConnell’s skin was Joe Scarborough’s attempt to label him Moscow Mitch for blocking two bills aimed at preventing foreign interference in the elections. McConnell spoke in the Senate to lament that he had become a victim of modern McCarthyism.

Unfortunately for Trump, he can’t use Moscow Mitch, for obvious reasons. (Trump actually tried to defend McConnell in this case, calling him a man who knows less about Russia and Russian influence than even Donald Trump. And I don’t know.) But I expect that the former president finds a better way to intimidate McConnell than Broken Old Crow.

