Prime Minister Narendra Modi warns Bitcoin could ‘mess up’ young Indians, calls for cooperation from nations





Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a virtual opening speech at the Sydney Dialogue said cryptocurrencies must not fall into “the wrong hands and spoil our youth” and urged all democratic nations to work together to make sure that such a thing does not happen. “We are in a time of transformation”, The conference organized by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, saw the Prime Minister highlight the impact of the digital age which “only happens once in a generation, where technology and data becomes new weapons “. In his speech at the Sydney Dialogue, Prime Minister Modi further said that the world has ushered in a new era of opportunities for progress and prosperity. “But we also face new risks and new forms of conflict in the face of various threats, from the seabed to cyberspace to outer space. Technology has already become a major instrument of global competition and the key to shaping the future international order, ”he said. Take for example cryptocurrency or bitcoin. It is important that all democratic nations work together on this matter and make sure that this does not fall into the wrong hands which can spoil our youth: PM arenarendramodi PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 18, 2021 The opening speech which revolved around “India’s technological evolution and revolution” took place against the backdrop of a high-level meeting chaired by the Prime Minister last week, held to discuss related issues to crypto regulation and to hear concerns about the current state of affairs in the unregulated crypto market in India and its possible fallout. During the meeting, it was discussed that unregulated cryptocurrency markets cannot be allowed to become avenues for money laundering and terrorist financing, a point the PM reiterated during his remarks. his opening speech earlier today. That said, government sources told PTI that it is aware that cryptocurrencies are advancing technology and that it will closely monitor and take proactive steps for its regulation. A separate meeting was called by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance earlier this week, where various stakeholders including cryptocurrency exchanges and the Blockchain and Crypto Assets Council (BACC), among others, reportedly came to the conclusion that “cryptocurrency cannot be stopped”, but it must be “regulated”, government sources said ANI. Currently, there is no specific regulation or outright ban on the use of cryptocurrencies in the country. Google podcasts, Spotify,

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting Founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple podcasts Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts. Cryptocurrency is unregulated digital currency, not legal tender and subject to market risk. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, business advice or any other advice or recommendation of any kind offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV will not be responsible for any loss resulting from any investment based on a perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

