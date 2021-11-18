Boris Johnson’s anti-sleaze plan is purely for the show. He knows it won’t pass | Martin Kettle

UUnder Theresa May and Boris Johnson, the Conservative Party has become increasingly ungovernable. The process shows no signs of stopping. This will continue into the next legislature, especially if Johnson wins with a smaller majority.

Let me be clear. It is not me speaking: it is the point of view of a number of current and former Conservative members of Parliament, with different points of view, with whom I have spoken in recent days and weeks.

The events of the past two weeks are a demonstration of this process at work. In the pre-Brexit past, the internal cohesion of Conservative parties was run from Downing Street, bolstered by whips, and supported by the 1922 backbench committee and its officers, who were essentially a parliamentary branch of government. Discipline was one of the parties’ most intimidating parliamentary assets.

Today, almost the reverse is true. The Tory discipline still exists, sometimes in a formidable and effective way. But there are small groups of like-minded MPs, not the whole party. Brexit has shed light on this reality. But the reality continued after Britain finally left the EU in January 2020. Revolts among MPs are almost weekly. Johnson’s proposal to clamp down on MPs outside of income and jobs provided a powerful example.

This crackdown has been promoted this week as if it goes against Labor and maybe even recoup some of what remains of moral upliftment after the Owen Paterson debacle. But that’s not how it was viewed by Tory MPs, or possibly even Johnson himself, and it’s highly unlikely to happen anytime soon. The proposal was performative. Reforms will not happen because even though he believed in the policy, Johnson could not count on his party to implement it.

There are many factors that make the modern Conservative Party exceptionally difficult to manage. His large parliamentary majority means a lot of thwarted ambition on the benches of the backbench. But there are also many backbench groups all divided by various forms of ideology, habit, culture and self-interest, a development reinforced by the successes in the 2019 elections in the old industrial north and by Johnson’s unpredictability.

One of those groups, based around the so-called Spartans who brought down May, sparked the reckless attempt to shoot Paterson for breaking the lobbying rules. It wasn’t really a government business, in the old sense of the word. But it was one in the new sense, small group. It was a disaster. But despite the prime ministers’ turnaround against Paterson, the groups still hold power.

One of the key facts about the past fifteen weeks is that second jobs are much more common among Conservative backbenchers than opposition. This is partly because it is the tradition of the Conservative parties; partly because they are the ruling party. Either way, Johnson’s crackdown would have hit his own party more than any other. Conservative members would have sensed it in their wallets. It would have been particularly threatening for backbenchers with long careers in secure seats, and for those who no longer expect to be ministers.

This is why, in the current ungovernability, this will never happen. Johnson’s proposal is based on a 2018 report by the independent committee on the standards of public life. It would ban paid work as a parliamentary adviser or consultant and require outside work to be limited within reasonable limits. In short, it would threaten the way a significant proportion of Tories now organize their lives, which is part of why it has gathered dust so far.

There is a minefield of mischief in the recommendations of the reports. Can an MP who sits on a board of directors be defined as a parliamentary advisor? Otherwise, it could be a loophole. And what are the reasonable limits? It makes a lot of difference if they are defined by income earned or, as the government hopes, by extra-curricular hours spent.

Above all, who decides on the meaning of reasonable? The answer cannot realistically be the Prime Minister. The committee says it should be Parliamentary Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone, but she is anathema to many Tories, including Johnson. Conservative members hate these plans and tend to get what they want. It follows clearly that No 10 does not expect serious reform that presupposes a multi-party approach and agreement, both unlikely to see the light of day.

But for many Conservative MPs, the damage is already done. For them, it’s just another sign that Johnson is a bad leader who doesn’t bother to consult with them, isn’t good at delivering, and whose credibility is declining.

This tension, and the government ineffectiveness that accompanies it, is not limited to quarrels and norms. This is part of a whole range of major political choices that Johnson and his party are now facing. These range from net zero carbon emissions, through a series of key public spending decisions, to this week’s highly anticipated bullet train announcement. On all of these, the gap between promises made and evolutionary reality is huge.

Covid’s post-containment policy is also a powerful example, with England (as opposed to parts of the UK where Johnsons in short is not about health issues) essentially restricting and unwanted regulations, while still allowing Covid cases to increase and pressure on health services to increase. The policy makes little sense and has not even been supported by a majority of the public. It is in effect because the issue is held hostage to the interests of the travel and entertainment industry and, ultimately, the libertarian backbench groups of the Conservatives.

The prime minister’s personal popularity has covered up many of the divisions, failures and contradictions in the way he governs. In a striking chapter on voters 2019 in the recently published Nuffield study, it is clear that Johnson’s attractiveness was the most influential factor behind the shift from former Labor voters to Conservatives, far more than Brexit or aversion to Jeremy Corbyn.

The question today is how far this is still true. Johnson’s odds have fallen sharply. However, its position remains secure. Conservative members do not like his methods or his ideas, but they like his popularity. However, when he ceases to be party leader, it is highly likely that the bizarre and unstable coalition he chairs will become even less manageable than it is today. In these circumstances, voters may also view parties very differently.