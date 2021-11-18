PM Imran Khan to open tracking and traceability system for sugar sector





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Tracking and Tracing System for the Sugar Industry on November 23, 2021 at PM House.

The Track and Trace system will provide electronic control of the manufacturing and sales of products in important sectors including tobacco, fertilizers, sugar and cement.

The scope of electronic surveillance extends from the manufacture of products to their use by end users; thus, bringing the necessary revenues to the country and preventing tax evasion in these sectors.

After deploying electronic surveillance of the tobacco sector, the FBR is now setting up a monitoring and traceability system in the sugar sector, which will be monitored by the other sectors.

In this regard, the tax administration had already issued the General Sales Tax Ordinance No.5 with the powers conferred under Section 40C (2) of the Sales Tax Act 1990 and the Rule 150 ZF of the 2006 Sales Tax Rules.

STGO orders that no bag of sugar be allowed to leave a production site, factory or manufacturing facility without affixing activated stamps / unique identification marking (UIM) from 11 November 2021.

Unique Identification Stamps / Marks (UIM) must be obtained / obtained from FBR AJCL / MITAS / Authentix Consortium licensee.

The provisions of Section 40C (2) of the Sales Tax Act, 1990, read together with Rule 150 ZF of the Sales Tax Rules, 2006 require the RBF to notify the date of implementation of the monitoring electronic production and sales of goods in the manner prescribed by law at all manufacturing sites of the notified sectors.

The automation of processes and the digitization of economic transactions remain at the heart of the broader vision of RBF.

The tax administration is vigorously moving from manual systems to automated technology, which is expected to bring a laudable revolutionary change to the tax system.

The Track and Trace system and many other similar initiatives and interventions aim to increase revenues, promote transparency and; thus maximize tax compliance in Pakistan.

In the next phase, the RBF plans to cover the beverage and petroleum sector in the Track and Trace system.

