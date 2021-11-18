Trump gave $ 100 million to an agency to fight Covid. Here is what happened.





A federal agency that was headed by a college friend of Jared Kushner and earmarked $ 100 million to spend on fixing Covid’s tight supply chain has so far not invested a single penny, according to a new government surveillance report.

In 2020, the Trump administration ordered the International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to lend $ 100 million in Pentagon funds through the CARES Act to “finance the domestic production of strategic resources needed to meet the COVID-19 outbreak and strengthen any relevant national medical supply chains.

Companies were encouraged to apply for financial support to help increase the distribution in the United States of ventilators, vaccines, medical testing supplies, personal protective equipment (PPE) and other relevant products. According to a new report from the Government Accountability Office, 178 inquiries poured into the agency’s offices in downtown Washington, but no money flowed.

The agencies portal for loan applications has now been suspended and its authority to grant Covid-related loans ends on March 26.

Adam Boehler, briefly a college roommate to President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adviser to President Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, headed the International Development Finance Corporation from fall 2019. The DFC was established with bipartisan support in 2018 for help steer private investment to government. projects funded in the developing world.

Boehler had worked in the private sector setting up healthcare companies. He was appointed by the Trump administration to head the Health and Human Services Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation, then served as a senior advisor at HHS before being appointed to DFC in 2019.

After the pandemic began in 2020, when public health officials scrambled to find N-95 gloves, gowns and masks, the DFC expanded its role to focus on strengthening the chain. national supply via an executive order from Trump.

The agency, however, told GAO last month that its loans had been delayed by major interagency reviews, that the proposed projects were complex and required environmental assessments, and that it was struggling to hire staff to assess the projects. proposals.

The author of the GAO report, Chelsa Kenney, told NBC News that the lack of loans created a gap in performance expectations. She said she understood the agency had reduced the 175 requests to eight but still had not provided funds.

DFC spokesperson Pooja Jhunjhunwala said, “While we appreciate the work GAO has allocated to this audit, it inaccurately describes the special role of DFC as the program includes management and participation. close to several government agencies. DFC is neither the lead agency nor does it provide business loan disbursements. Jhunjhunwala said the DFC accepted the watchdogs’ recommendation to track the cost of reviewing proposals, but rejected the recommendation that the DFC assess Covid’s loan program.

A letter from the agency responding to the draft report indicated that other federal agencies were also responsible for the program. The agency’s current acting CEO, Dev Jagadesan, wrote: While this report correctly states that the CEO of DFC has authority over certain key operational, administrative and program decision-making functions, it is worth considering Note that the most key programmatic authorities, including the budgetary authority over transactions and administrative costs and approval of project eligibility and technical requirements, rest with the interagency partners of this program: DOD and HHS.

Jagadesan also disagreed with auditors’ recommendation that his agency should assess the effectiveness of the programs.

Said GAO Kenney, Here we are two years away and without an assessment we can’t really understand if this is a tool to meet those needs in a national emergency.

Auditors found that the DFC had not kept track of how much money it spent on the Covid supply chain program, but agency officials said at least $ 1 million was spent to sift through the proposals.

The agency’s online documents continue to promote the funding opportunity, but the agency’s estimates of how long it takes for funding to be approved have dropped from 3 to 4 months to 9 to 15 months, according to the report.

In July 2020, the agency announced a commitment of $ 765 million to work with Kodak to manufacture the generic drug ingredients needed for the pandemic. Kodaks shares climbed 570% and the company said it plans to expand its existing facilities in Rochester, New York, and St. Paul, Minnesota.

The deal was under immediate review and was never concluded.

The agency’s inspector general reviewed the Kodak deal and concluded that there was no evidence of misconduct on the part of DFC officials.

The most advanced loan in the process is a request from a Connecticut-based company called ApiJect, but GAO says plans to build a new facility creating 650 jobs to make pre-filled injectors for Covid vaccines has been delayed because the company encountered delays in securing the necessary property rights for the project site.

ApiJect declined to comment on the report. A person familiar with the project told NBC News there was a legal dispute with the landowners.

In April, the agency told NBC News that ApiJect was one of the critical projects in its application pipeline going through a rigorous due diligence process.

Boehler left the DFC on January 20, the inauguration day of President Joe Bidens, and was replaced by Jagadesan. Boehler declined to comment.

