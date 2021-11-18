China plans to take control of Taiwan. Is the United States ready to stop it?

The Opinion BDN section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on onbangordailynews.com.

You are unlikely to follow the results of the last Chinese Communist Party plenum last week. But if you were, you would have seen that Chinese leader Xi Jinping has now been officially elevated in the propagandist narrative of party history to a level occupied only in their eyes by Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping.

It may not sound like a big deal, it’s just rhetoric after all, but for China this designation is incredibly relevant. According to the Wall Street newspaper, the designation ensures the longevity of Mr. Xis’ program and protects it from criticism, as it would require questioning the narrative of party history.

It comes two years after China, at Xis’ request, removed the limits of the previous term as president, clearing the way for him to remain leader for life. All of this means that Xi has consolidated his power and is taking steps to ensure that he occupies the strongest possible political position at the national level, which makes him indisputable as he pursues major strategic initiatives.

As this happens, China is accelerating the development of its nuclear arsenal. The Pentagon expects the [Peoples Republic of China] likely intends to have at least 1,000 warheads by 2030, exceeding the pace and size predicted by the DoD in 2020, according to an evaluation released this month. This projection was already troubling enough, as it represented a doubling of China’s current nuclear capabilities.

And here’s why you should really care: This is all done with the lens of a confrontation with the United States over the island of Taiwan. It is happening, and with Xis’ position solidified, China is taking steps to ensure that the showdown results in its ultimate domination.

This confrontation was made all the more likely after the collective shrug of indifference that came from the West when China pressured to crush politically any notion of freedom in Hong Kong. China did what it promised not to do when the British returned the city to China in the 1990s, and moved against Hong Kong, long one of the freest places on planet Earth. , establishing political and economic control over it and forever stifling an important light of freedom in the world.

The United States, then under President Donald Trump, did not respond effectively to the situation in Hong Kong in 2019 when it began, ultimately being more distracted by the COVID-19 pandemic than in protecting Hong Kong promised independence. Neither is Britain, long dormant on the world stage but only linked to the city of Hong Kong, having been a British colonial possession for so long. All we got out of the Atlantic alliance and its NATO allies was harsh rhetoric, and not much else.

China, and Xi as a leader, has learned an important lesson from this situation. They saw that when they violated international agreements and moved with impunity to increase their control over something they had long wanted to own, the West would not react. Certainly, a military confrontation over Hong Kong probably would not have taken place, and it would not have been wise, but the diplomatic and economic pressures that could have been applied to punish the Chinese were simply not continued. seriously.

Now enter Taiwan. Xi’s strategic leadership goals are not very mysterious. He wishes to capture all of China’s irredentist claims to increase his personal prestige as a great historical figure in Chinese history and increase China’s international influence, and he is building a war machine to do so.

Maybe you don’t think anyone should care about the inevitable move against Taiwan. If China wants it, let them go and take it. I certainly understand this, especially in the wake of increased American skepticism of militant foreign policy. But understand that the loss of Taiwan will have real consequences, and at its most basic level, the potential conflict will represent a genocidal regime that suppresses basic human rights and is armed with a massive arsenal of nuclear weapons attacking a democratic neighbor with overwhelming military force. It is not something the world should stand for under any circumstance.

To his credit, President Joe Biden has taken the right position on Taiwan. Despite the ridiculousness of the virtual summit meeting he just had with Xi, he said the right things and promoted the right position.

But that doesn’t change the most basic truth at play here. China will act against Taiwan at some point, and American rhetoric and resolve will be tested. China’s lifelong leader, flush with propagandist myths about his glorious reign, seems to be betting that he will eventually fail.

