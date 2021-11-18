Make sure cryptocurrency doesn’t end in the wrong hands: Prime Minister to Democratic Nations





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged all democratic nations to work together to ensure cryptocurrency does not end up in the wrong hands, warning that it can spoil the youth. In a virtual speech at the Sydney Dialogue, he said the digital age is changing everything as it has redefined politics, economies and societies and raised new questions about sovereignty, governance, ethics, rights and security.

The PM spoke on the topic of India’s technology evolution and revolution. The address was preceded by introductory remarks by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Modi noted the recognition of India’s central role in the Indo-Pacific region and in the emerging digital world. Noting the benefits of the digital age, the Prime Minister also said that the world is also facing new risks and new forms of conflict in the face of various threats, from the seabed to cyberspace to outer space. As a democracy and digital leader, India stands ready to work with partners for shared prosperity and security, he said. India’s digital revolution is rooted in our democracy, our demographics and the scale of our economy. It is fueled by the business and innovation of our young people. We turn the challenges of the past into an opportunity to leap into the future. The Prime Minister listed five important transitions underway in India. “One, the world’s most extensive public information infrastructure being built in India. Over 1.3 billion Indians have a unique digital identity, six hundred thousand villages will soon be connected to broadband and the world’s most efficient payment infrastructure, UPI. Second, the use of digital technology for governance, inclusion, empowerment, connectivity, benefit delivery and well-being. Third, India has the third largest and fastest growing startup ecosystem in the world. Fourth, India’s industry and service sectors, even agriculture, are undergoing massive digital transformation. Fifth, there is a big effort to prepare India for the future, ”he said. We invest in the development of local capacities in telecommunications technologies such as 5G and 6G. India is one of the leading countries in artificial intelligence and machine learning, especially in the ethical and human-centered use of artificial intelligence. We are building strong capabilities in cloud platforms and cloud computing, he added. Speaking about India’s resilience and digital sovereignty, the Prime Minister said: We are focusing on the hardware. We are preparing a package of incentives to become a key semiconductor manufacturer. Our production-related incentive programs in the electronics and telecommunications sectors are already attracting local and global players to locate in India. He also asserted that India is committed to data protection, privacy and security. At the same time, we use data as a source of empowerment of people. India has unparalleled experience in this area in a democratic framework with strong guarantees of individual rights, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/india/technology-shaping-international-order-pm-modi-sydney-dialogue-762876/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos