A page from Aamir’s book “Icon of Karachi” Liaquat on how to wear makeup (repeatedly) after breaking up – Celebrity





In case you missed it, Aamir Liaquat Husain, MP, televangelist, meme inspirer, poet and more, is also now a self-proclaimed icon of Karachi.

On Wednesday, with most of the attention turned to Parliament where the PTI-led government and the opposition clashed over the legislation, Husain was a story in itself.

The session started a little after noon and continued until the end of the night, 33 bills in total were adopted, all the bigwigs from Asif Ali Zardari to Shehbaz Sharif were present but the trend on Twitter was Husain, and that’s no small feat.

So it makes sense that we trace the trajectory of his iconic character through his defeat in courting Prime Minister Imran Khan.

It all started, as before, when Husain announced last month that he was resigning from PTI. But what do you do when you want to restore your relationship every now and then to the previous stage?

Keep it short, wish them luck

Try not to sound bitter in your breakup post, keep it concise, but end by wishing them luck so that it looks like you’re taking the high road.

Let them know that you are still not above them

Husain’s Twitter timeline, however, was a classic example of sending a breaking text message and not getting the response you expected to be wooed. So what are you doing? You drop clues after clues that you are MORE than willing to be taken back.

Add some emo photos to the mix

Here is what you need: what appears to be the sepia effect, the autumn leaves and of course, the soulful voice of Sajjad Ali.

But don’t look too impatient

When a friend with the topic of your affection reaches out to you, don’t get overly enthusiastic like this is all you expected. But keep the door open, as Husain did with PTI’s Imran Ismail.

Tactfully find a way to organize a meeting

What’s a sure way to make amends without looking like you’re ready to let the past go so easily? Choose their side in a battle. And what is it that catches the attention that you otherwise don’t get? Force a situation in which you find yourself face to face with the subject of your affection.

Dress for the occasion

Wear something that you find stylish and appear jovial, as if seeing Imran after months is okay.

When that doesn’t work, let them know how hurt you are and what a trap you are

Here’s what you need to enjoy about Husain: He’s not afraid to let the other party know he’s a trap. An icon. A legend. Sure, he’s the one who takes all of these titles for himself, but that only shows his level of self-confidence.

Remind them of all the times you have been there for them, and in Husain’s case, not only Imran Khan but also his wife.

Goal!

Do you remember that song With a little help from my Beatles friends? Husain knows this all too well and this is what you need to remember. Break the ice by having other people in the room and like our MP after meeting Imran Khan, be nonchalant and just say “It’s okay now”.

Appreciation post for those you will need in the return phase

This is a situation of two birds with one stone; don’t give the impression that you gave in easily while liking the person you might need again soon to make things right. Husain with a photo and his ever-ready poetry indicated that he hadn’t really come (which he did) but was brought to Parliament.

And here’s the real zinger: Husain made it clear that it just isn’t possible to stay away from Imran Khan.

Reunited and it feels good

Cue Peaches & Herb’s song Reunited

Now all you have to do is formalize your meeting on social media and share a photo with, and this is important, poetry (or borrow lyrics because not all of us have a flair for the dramatic. like Husain) who conveys all love, heartache and star alignment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1658804/a-page-out-of-aamir-icon-of-karachi-liaquats-book-on-how-to-repeatedly-make-up-after-a-break-up The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos