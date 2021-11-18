Federal government helps cover up COVID

Call him Wuhangate.

Scientific and circumstantial evidence that the COVID-19 pandemic is the result of a laboratory accident at the Wuhan Institute of Virology is almost conclusive. China’s withholding of key evidence about the origins and initial spread is unmistakable.

But recently released documents showing the extent of the Americas link to dangerous bat coronavirus research in Wuhan raise the horrific possibility that U.S. taxpayer funding facilitated the creation of COVID and that the U.S. government is part of it. concealment.

Getting to the bottom of this and holding China accountable should be President Joe Bidens’ top priority and he had the opportunity to do so this week during his virtual summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. But the White House meeting summary didn’t even mention COVID, suggesting the president has avoided the explosive topic altogether.

In fact, the American people are victims of at least three COVID cover-ups and now is the time to be held to account from Wuhan to Washington, DC.

Security personnel monitor the exterior of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during the visit of the World Health Organization team investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease on February 3, 2021. REUTERS / Thomas Peter / File photo

Concealment n ° 1: The Chinese government has lied and withheld information about the novel coronavirus from the world since day one, destroying evidence, silencing whistleblowers and hiding the People’s Liberation Army involvement in WIV’s coronavirus research. Beijing’s conduct throughout the day leaves little doubt that the lab was the true source of the virus and that China is an adversary who plans to harness the power of biology to fight and win future wars. .

Concealment n ° 2: Our own National Institutes of Health and its funding intermediary EcoHealth Alliance also lied: It turns out they were funding years of highly questionable and risky gain-of-function research into bat coronaviruses at WIV. (Gain of function refers to experiments that modify microorganisms to improve certain aspects such as transmissibility or virulence.)

In fact, as the recently released documents clearly show, the salaries of several key scientists involved in WIV’s unrecognized biological weapons research and development program for none other than the China People’s Liberation Army were topped up. by U.S. taxpayer funds from the NIH, the Pentagon, and the State Department, so the collective guilt goes beyond the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci, though his support to allow the federal government to fund dangerous research was essential.

Dr Anthony Fauci testifies before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions on the origin of COVID-19, July 20, 2021. J. Scott Applewhite-Pool / Getty Images

Why, then, has Fauci repeatedly asserted in congressional testimony that the NIH has never funded research into office gain in Wuhan? And why did the NIH not produce the grant files requested by Congress?

In other words: why has Fauci repeatedly and knowingly lied to Congress?

It is by no means certain that US funding for research at the WIV produced COVID-19. But for all of this to happen was overwhelming enough that our public health overlords decided to close ranks and overtake the Chinese Communist Party’s orthodoxy that the virus is from animal-to-human transmission, despite significant evidence to the contrary.

Concealment n ° 3: In his quest for a reset with Xi, Biden, with the complicity of our intelligence community, is doing his best to bury any serious investigation into the origins of COVID-19.

It is not a coincidence. Biden declined to answer a question from reporters about whether he would demand responses from Xi at the summit. One of his first acts on ascending to the presidency was to close investigations into the origins of COVID-19, including the one I led at the State Department in 2020, which present disturbing scientific and circumstantial evidence on WIV covert activities that bolster the theory of laboratory leaks.

In May 2021, when media interest in the lab leak theory became impossible to ignore, Biden ordered a time-limited intelligence review of the question of origins. It was a clear bet to save time and give the impression of acting on the issue. When the intelligence community essentially shrugged its shoulders and said, “Never knowing for sure, the president was equally phlegmatic and showed no interest in pursuing the matter any further.”

President Joe Biden speaks during his virtual meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday, November 15, 2021. AP Photo / Susan Walsh

It is clear that the administration sees a solid investigation into the origins of COVID as an obstacle to its resetting China and has fundamentally become a party to the Chinese Communist cover-up.

Beijing is getting away with global mass murder with the acquiescence and perhaps the unwitting collaboration of our own government. It is not surprising that a Communist dictatorship shows contempt for the truth; but the NIH’s resistance to cooperation and the Biden administration’s ostrich stance should worry every American. We need answers now.

David Asher is a Principal Investigator at the Hudson Institute. He led the State Department’s investigation into the origins of COVID-19 under Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.