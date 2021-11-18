HENRY DEEDES watches Boris Johnson repeatedly slapped in the Commons

Sir Lindsay Hoyle’s slender legs stuck out of his seat, his arms heaving like a frustrated father trying to start a lawn mower.

Thanks to recent parliamentary shenanigans, we have seen a few rashes in the Speaker’s chair over the past week, but this one was a huge one.

A thermonuclear eye-popper of prodigious proportions.

We were halfway through PMQS where, not for the first time, Boris Johnson was causing a mess seeing how far he could sink the hornet’s nest.

Sir Keir Starmer had attacked him sordidly. Try it anyway. Both times he asked a question, Boris tried to get away with inquiring about Sir Keir’s extra work for Reya’s upscale Mishcon lawyers.

The President repeatedly ordered him to cut it off. Questions from the Prime Minister, buddy, not questions from the Leader of the Opposition, etc.

Sir Keir tried once more. He created the Randox / Owen Paterson company. Boris smiles as a child is about to pull the tail of the family Labrador.

He even turned to the President, daring him to stop him.

‘I’m sorry but we still haven’t heard.’ It was then that Sir Lindsay appeared. “Siddddown Prime Minister! He roared.

“I will not be challenged. You may be the Prime Minister of this country, but in this House I am in charge! Boris collapsed.

Innocent face. “Wa-wa-what have I done?” A wise man would have pulled up stumps at this point. Opposing a speaker is never a good look for a PM.

But it’s Boris. He accused Starmer of what looked like “misconduct.” Now the President couldn’t believe his ears. “I want this removed,” he demanded.

Boris insisted he was referring to Starmer’s “malicious conduct”, he said. Ho, ho! Sir Lindsay stared at him, his face pale. “I don’t think it did any good for this House today,” he sighed. The Prime Minister’s supporters winced.

Poor Sir Lindsay. What an unpleasant session it was. Without a doubt the most rowdy since the bad old days of Brexit.

As you will have guessed by now, the Prime Minister was totally in despair.

It didn’t help that he clearly wasn’t feeling well. Her throat sounded like someone had poured magma into it. Behind him, large swathes of backbench MPs had remained on the sidelines.

They are clearly not happy with the boss. Someone from the SNP offered another explanation. “They all have a second job! ” He shouted. The mood was no happier in the front seat. The ministers stared at their mocking opponent.

Almost all were happier to stay hidden behind face masks. Not a happy ship. Starmer didn’t cover himself in glory either. At one point, he described the prime minister as “a coward, not a leader”. Groan. Only a few weeks since the murder of Sir David Amess and it already looks like we are back to name calling.

Boris did not fare much better when he later clashed with the Commons Liaison Committee.

He really didn’t look good at all. The eyes were yellow, the skin yellowish. He took a handful of grapeshot from Chris Byrant (Lab, Rhondda) on the Paterson Company.

The Prime Minister admitted that Paterson had “fallen into the trap of the process”.

Faulted? The man had literally ridden it with caterpillars. There was a typically abrasive encounter with Yvette Cooper (Lab, Pontefract) whom the Prime Minister continued to call “Yvette” before hastily correcting himself as “Mrs. Cooper”.

There is something wonderfully scary about the way Ms. Cooper rates Boris.

Vipers probably inspect little white mice with more affection.

Even more testing was his trade with Caroline Nokes (Con, Romsey) which came soon after.

You know, Ms Nokes claimed that the Prime Minister’s father, Stanley, spanked her on the back during the Conservative conference several years ago.

His topic of discussion? Make sexual harassment in public a crime. Boris shifted in his seat and found interesting spots on the floor to look at.

Other times his eyes rested on one of the side walls.

Pretty much anywhere, in fact, except right at La Nokes. An atrocious day from all points of view.