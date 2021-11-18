America’s largest bank cuts ties with conservative group and cancels Donald Trump Jr.





The Donald Trump Jr. event was canceled after WePay, owned by JPMorgan Chase, alleged that the event organizer violated WePay’s policy against “hatred, violence, racial intolerance, terrorism , the financial exploitation of a crime, or objects or activities that encourage, promote, facilitate, or educate others about it. ”Trump is pictured at a rally in Dalton, Ga., January 4, 2021. Alex Wong / Getty

The nation’s largest bank cut ties with a conservative Missouri group, forcing the immediate cancellation of an event that was to feature Donald Trump Jr.

The December 3 event in St. Charles, Missouri, featuring the son of former President Donald Trump, was hosted by the Conservative Defense of Freedom Political Action Committee. WePay, a payment processor owned by JPMorgan Chase, was reportedly used to handle the event’s ticket transactions until the deal collapsed.

Defense of Liberty founder Paul Curtman, a former GOP state representative, told the Missouri Independent that WePay informed him in a message that he would no longer do business with his group due to an alleged violation terms of service and had already reimbursed $ 30,000 in payments. processed for the event.

“It appears that you are using WePay Payments for one or more of the activities prohibited by our terms of service,” the post reportedly said. “More specifically: in accordance with our terms of use, we are unable to deal with cases of hatred, violence, racial intolerance, terrorism, financial exploitation of a crime or articles or d ‘activities that encourage, promote, facilitate, or instruct others in this regard. “

The terms of use cited appear on the WePay website under the heading “Illegal”. Other violations listed in the category include “deceptive, unfair or predatory practices” and “forced child labor / human trafficking, slavery”. The reasons why the Defense of Freedom PAC engaged in “illegal” activities are not clear.

“My personal sense of why they did this is a bit along the same lines as we’ve seen in our culture over the past few years,” Curtman told the outlet. “If someone has a different political idea, there is an attempt to shut them down or shut them down.”

“I can’t think of a single case where everything we did at one of these events violated any of their terms of service,” he added. “They are trying to shut us down because they don’t like our politics.”

Former Republican state senator Jim Lembke, who was working with the group on the event, reportedly said Trump Jr.’s appearance is expected to draw an audience of 3,000. Tickets cost between $ 70 and $ 250, while guests could attend a special event with Trump Jr. before the main event for an additional $ 500.

Lembke announced that the event was canceled during a local radio interview on Tuesday. A day later, he told the Missouri Independent that the move “is aimed directly at a waking company that is trying to quash free speech and in particular Donald Trump Jr.’s speech.”

Newsweek has reached out to WePay for comment.

