Poll: Voters’ doubts rise over Biden’s health and mental fitness





The poll questions are part of a long battery of attributes on which voters were asked to rate Biden the same battery used repeatedly during Donald Trump’s presidency, and asked about both candidates last fall, before the 2020 presidential election.

The new poll comes amid lingering questions about whether Biden, who turns 79 on Saturday, will run for office in three years and as Democrats grow concerned about party gerontocracy. Biden says he will run again, but some longtime allies have expressed doubts. Even Saturday Night Live recently criticized Biden for being lucid. “

The most intense examination of Bidens’ age and his verbal errors was previously confined to conservative media and social media, said Celinda Lake, a Democratic pollster who polled for Biden.

They’re campaigning very aggressively about it, and it’s spreading a bit into the mainstream, Lake said. Overall, people who believe that they are Trump supporters anyway or have been exposed to the right-wing disinformation machine.

At Lakes point, the Morning Consult poll generally shows that Trump voters and Republicans generally think Biden is neither physically nor mentally fit, and Biden voters believe the opposite. However, the independents by a 23-point margin disagree that Biden is mentally fit now.

Ahead of last year’s election, independents and voters generally believed Biden was in better shape physically and mentally than Trump, whose mismanagement of the pandemic has hurt his campaign as Biden’s camp has embraced social distancing and mostly avoided big events.

But with Trump gone for the time being, Biden is more in the spotlight than ever, and his overall approval rating has started to plummet with the bloody withdrawal from Afghanistan. The ravages of the Delta coronavirus variant, bickering in Congress and public perceptions about the economy have also contributed to Bidens’ problems.

The new Morning Consult poll shows 44% give Biden a positive work approval rating and 53% disapprove. Biden’s approval rating is essentially unchanged over the past two weeks, it was 46% last week and 45% the week before since the infrastructure bill passed in Congress earlier this month- this.

A recent Harvard-Harris poll found that 53% of voters said they had doubts about Bidens’ fitness and 47% did not. When asked if Biden was too old to be president, 58% said he was and 42% said he was fit enough.

The Morning Consult poll found voters did not find Biden a clear 20 point communicator, they did not find him energetic by 26 points, and they did not find him to be a strong 17 point leader .

The POLITICO / Morning Consult poll was conducted from November 13 to 15 among 1,998 registered voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Republican pollster Neil Newhouse said Bidens’ difficulties in communicating clearly could be a factor in keeping his approval ratings low.

When you watch Biden it feels like he’s just missing a beat, he’s not what he once was, Newhouse said. Voters are grabbing it.

Newhouse noted that Biden is losing the support of the most loyal Democratic segment of the electorate: black voters. Not only do the polls show it, but Newhouse said a recent focus group of black voters from a southern state was interviewed to discuss political issues.

Newhouse, who polled for the Mitt Romneys 2012 presidential campaign, said he was surprised by the lukewarm response to Biden when the moderator asked voters about the president.

Biden is definitely slow on a lot of things. I don’t know if it’s because of his age, or if it was still 30 decades ago, one respondent joked, according to a transcript. As if she would support Biden in 2024, the woman said: if he’s alive. I say it like that.

Morning Consult is a global data intelligence company, providing real-time insight into what people think by interviewing tens of thousands of people around the world every day.

You will find more details on the survey and its methodology in these two documents: Toplines | Cross tables

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2021/11/17/poll-biden-mental-fitness-job-approval-522785 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos