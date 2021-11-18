Biden, Xi lower temperature in US-China relations

The highly anticipated virtual summit Monday between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, marked the most substantial exchange between the two leaders since Biden took office in January. The meeting, which worked overtime and lasted three and a half hours, followed two phone calls between Biden and Xi in February and September. But apart from promises to improve cooperation, the summit did not result in any major breakthroughs between the two rivals, who remain at odds on a number of issues, including trade, human rights and military build-up in the Asia-Pacific region.

Sitting among senior government officials in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Xi started the video conference on a positive note. “Today is the first time we meet by video,” he began. “I am very happy to see my old friend.” Xi then called for “a strong and stable China-US relationship,” where the two countries can coexist peacefully and cooperate on a range of global issues, including climate change and pandemic response efforts.

Echoing his words from a pre-recorded video address to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit last Friday, the Chinese president called on Washington to take action to show that this is not the case, as Biden told the United Nations General Assembly in September, in search of a “new cold war”.

The two leaders also shared stories of their many previous encounters and time spent together, when they were both in their country’s No.2 officials, according to a senior official of the American administration present for the discussions.

But the conversation took a more acrimonious turn when it turned to substantive issues. Biden has raised concerns about Taiwan’s status and human rights violations of Uyghur minorities in Xinjiang, which Beijing regards as internal affairs closed to the outside world. It’s also worth noting that cracking down on Hong Kong’s pro-democracy and civil liberties movement has not been on the agenda.

Expressing Beijing’s position on the Taiwan issue, Xi warned that China would take resolute action “if the separatist forces provoke us, force our hand or even cross the red line.” according to the Chinese state news agency Xinhua News Agency. “Such movements are extremely dangerous, as is playing with fire. Anyone who plays with fire will get burned, ”he stressed.

Biden also did not hesitate to address the broader tensions in the bilateral relationship, while stressing the need to establish “common sense safeguards”. “Our responsibility as the leaders of China and the United States is to ensure that the competition between our two countries does not escalate into conflict, intentionally or not,” he said during the virtual summit.

“The two leaders are unhappy with the state of relations and the behavior of the other country,” Danny Russel, former assistant secretary of state who participated in the leadership-level talks under the Obama administration, told the New York Times. “Both are also aware of the risk of an incident between our armies which could quickly spiral out of control.”

Before the meeting, Washington has sought to lower expectations for its result by suggesting that there would be “no deliverables”. In the end, the lack of agreement or concrete initiatives reflects the deep divisions between Beijing and Washington. The two sides have not even concocted a joint statement or set a date for further talks, highlighting major ideological differences that appear likely to dominate bilateral ties for the foreseeable future. But the difference in tone – if not on the issues – is already a marked improvement compared to a year ago, when relations between the two countries were at their worst. Diplomats from both sides clashed publicly no later than February, in their first high-level meeting after Biden’s inauguration.

It is also encouraging to note that the negotiations between the deputies of the two leaders before the summit produced modest results. Even if they did not involve fundamental trade and supply chain issues, these small concessions were good news. Responding to demands from the U.S. business community to ease travel restrictions linked to the pandemic in China, Xi agreed to speed up entry arrangements for visiting U.S. leaders. In a gesture underlining this commitment, Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO of JP Morgan Chase, was allowed to skip the 21-day quarantine in Hong Kong and fly directly to mainland China after a brief visit on Monday. Both sides also reached agreement on easing restrictions for visiting journalists from both countries.

Like Ali Wyne, analyst at the political risk consultancy firm Eurasia Group, told the New York Times, “The two countries want to lower the temperature. They both recognize that the line between increased competition and unconstrained rivalry is fine. “

Activists, advocacy groups and dozens of lawmakers from 20 countries have opposed the appointment of a Chinese official to join the governing body of the International Criminal Police Organization, or Interpol, fearing Beijing would use the world police organization to prosecute dissidents abroad. Hu Binchen, deputy general at China’s Ministry of Public Security, is one of three candidates vying for vacancies on Interpol’s executive committee. “Having a Chinese official at Interpol would be like handing over the responsibility of the henhouse to the fox,” human rights activist Bill Browder told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Just hours after the virtual Biden-Xi summit, the Chinese Communist Party released the full text of its “historic resolution”, which was passed by senior party officials at the Central Committee’s Sixth Plenary Session last week. The document elevated Xi to a transformational leader essential to securing China’s rise. He also warned that the country must stand firm in the face of challenges. “A constant retreat will only bring bullying from those who take over land if you give a thumbs up,” one read in an excerpt from the resolution. “Making concessions to achieve our ends will only drag us into more humiliating straits.”

