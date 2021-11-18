Need to ensure cryptocurrency does not end up in the wrong hands, says Narendra Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi On Thursday, urged all countries to ensure that cryptocurrency does not end up in the wrong hands. Modi delivered the opening speech at the Sydney Dialogue, an initiative of the Canberra-based Australian Strategic Policy Institute think tank. The Prime Minister said that democratic countries around the world should recognize each other’s national rights and at the same time promote trade, investment and the wider public good between them. Take for example cryptocurrency or bitcoin, he said. It is important that all democratic nations work together on this subject and ensure that it does not fall into the wrong hands that could spoil our youth. Address the Sydney Dialogue. https://t.co/AYQ5xajhRD – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 18, 2021 Currently, there are no regulations on the use of cryptocurrencies in India. On Monday, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance held its first-ever cryptocurrency meeting with industry stakeholders. The panel, industry associations and crypto-finance experts agreed that the use of cryptocurrencies should not be banned in the country, but should be regulated. Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das last week said cryptocurrencies could threaten the financial system because they are not regulated by central banks. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also chaired a meeting on the subject on Saturday. Technology and data become new weapons In his speech on Thursday, Modi weighed in on the fact that technology had become a major instrument of global competition. Technology and data are becoming new weapons, he said. The greatest strength of democracy is openness. At the same time, we should not allow a few special interests to abuse this openness. The Prime Minister also highlighted the use of technology in governance in India. Recently, we have used the technology to deliver over 1.1 billion doses of [coronavirus] vaccines, across India’s vast geography using the Arogya Setu and CoWIN platforms, he noted. The Prime Minister observed that the digital age is changing all around us. He redefined politics, economics and society, Modi said. It raises new questions about sovereignty, governance, ethics, law, rights and security. It is reshaping international competition, power and leadership.

