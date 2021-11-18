Stimulating downstream, Jokowi targets RI capable of exporting syringes





President Joko Widodo has called on Indonesia to stop exporting raw materials so that they can be processed in the country. He gave an example, stainless steel can be made into syringes so that RI can export these products. Jokowi said that currently, the global demand for syringes has reached 10 billion. Even Indonesia also imports millions of syringes. “We import a lot, we don’t know how many millions of syringes there are. Soon we will be able to do that,” President Joko Widodo said at the Kompas100 CEO Forum event at the State Palace, Jakarta on Thursday 18 / 11. . After nickel, the former mayor of Solo plans to stop raw exports of other mineral raw materials. Some of them are like bauxite and copper. The head of state explained that the exports of nickel ore were stopped to be transformed into steel and bring an added value up to 10 times higher. “So that later on our trade and current account will improve,” he said. The ban on nickel exports also has an impact on the increase in exports of nickel derivatives. Jokowi estimates that exports of nickel-derived products will reach 20 billion US dollars or the equivalent of 284 trillion rupees by the end of the year. “If later (the nickel is transformed) into other goods, my estimate (the export of nickel derivatives) could be 35 billion US dollars, from a single article,” he said. declared. Previously, the general chairman of the Indonesian Association of Mining Experts, Rizal Kasli, believed that what President Jokowi had proposed reaffirmed the mandate of Law No.4 of 2009, which was amended to become Law No.3 of 2020 concerning ore and coal mines. The endorsement of minerals through processing and refining at the national level, as well as the ban on exports in the form of ore, is something that was confirmed in law over 12 years ago. According to him, the downstream of minerals will have a significant impact on the supply chain of the mineral industry, increasing foreign exchange, national security and increasing economic value. In addition, it will also have an impact on mastering technology and improving the quality of human resources. “It’s something we’re going through right now, with a pretty successful downstream flow of nickel,” he said. Katadata.co.id, Tuesday (09/11).

