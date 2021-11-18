Eric Trump Told Chris Christie on Election Night Trump Has Evidence of Massive Voter Fraud: Book





Eric Trump, the son of President Donald Trump, has his tie adjusted before recording his speech for the second day of the Republican National Convention from the Andrew W. Mellon auditorium in Washington on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 Andrew Harnik / AP

Eric Trump asked Chris Christie to watch for evidence of widespread fraud on election night.

Christie remembers her horror of Trump’s fraud and declaration of victory allegations in her new book.

“You know I’m a good shot,” Eric wrote to Christie. “Just wait and see what pops up. “

Eric Trump, the eldest son of former President Donald Trump, texted Chris Christie on election night, claiming evidence of massive voter fraud “was emerging,” Christie writes in her memoir.

Christie, who advised the Trump 2020 campaign on preparing for the debate, recalled the exchange and her experience on election night in her new book “Republican Rescue: Saving the Party from Truth Deniers, Conspiracy Theorists, and the Dangerous Policies of Joe Biden, ”which was released on Tuesday.

Christie wrote that Trump’s election night speech in which he prematurely declared victory while the ballots were still being counted and said he would “go to the Supreme Court” to ensure that the election was “one of the most dangerous pieces of political rhetoric I have ever known.” heard in my life “and made him” physically sick to the stomach “.

“Presidents just don’t speak like that, certainly without presenting strong evidence. The damage caused by that speech still reverberates across the country today,” Christie wrote.

The former New Jersey governor and ABC News contributor was a member of the network’s election night coverage panel, hosted by George Stephanopoulos, and publicly berated Trump for his television speech.

Christie said there was “no basis” for his allegations of widespread fraud and called Trump’s presumptuous victory declaration “a bad policy decision” and a “bad policy decision,” adding, “and this no It’s not the kind of decision you’d expect someone to make tonight who’s in the position they hold. “

Christie heard from the President’s son immediately after the segment when the show took a commercial break, he wrote.

“You know I’m a straight shooter,” Eric told Christie in a text message. “Just wait and see what pops up. “

Christie said he texted Eric telling him that he was also a “direct shooter” and “a longtime friend”, but that he still disagreed with Trump’s bold claims about widespread electoral fraud.

“So if we have any evidence, then it should be presented at the same time as we lay the charges. That’s my point of view. The strategic decisions that have been made on how to communicate since election night are wrong. . accountability as president, “replied Christie.” If he presents the evidence of fraud, it will scandalize everyone, but you cannot file an indictment before presenting the evidence, and that is what he did today. “

In another book, “I Alone Can Fix It,” authors Phillip Rucker and Carol Leonnig recounted how Eric “turned around” and had a temper tantrum against election data analysts from the Trump campaign when Biden started to gain ground in the vote count.

“We are paying you to do this,” Eric shouted at workers in the White House’s card room, which was the war room for the Trump campaign on election night, according to the book. “How can this happen? “

Eric, who believed his father would be re-elected with 322 electoral votes, was apparently baffled by President Joe Biden who slashed Trump’s lead as states counted more mail-in ballots throughout the night, reported writes Rucker and Leonnig.

“The election is stolen,” Eric said that night, according to the book. “Where do these votes come from? How is this legitimate?

In the end, Biden won 306 Electoral College votes while Trump got 232.

Read the original article on Business Insider

