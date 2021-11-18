Biden stands firm in conference call with Xi as security tensions rise in Asia

~~

Joe Biden and Xi Jinping both assembled strong fan teams before embarking on their three-and-a-half-hour marathon chat, via a video link.

Key aides who joined the president around a table in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Monday evening, November 15 (Washington time) included Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Advisor to National Security Jake Sullivan, Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell, Senior Director of the National Security Council for China Laura Rosenberger and Chinese Director Jon Czin.

Between them, these awe-inspiring men and women have a deep knowledge of China’s politics, economy, and defense capacity.

When Donald Trump spoke to China, many of his staff had much less experience with Asia.

Yet, as the official records of the appeal make clear, the Biden administration is taking a line on China that is just as robust as that of Mr. Trump and his hawkish advisers. The Americans continue to berate China on a range of issues, including trade and human rights.

Security concerns

The most pressing concern, according to security adviser Jake Sullivan, is China’s military build-up.

The Pentagon says China will have a thousand nuclear warheads by the end of this decade and has also tested hypersonic missiles, while investing in cyberwarfare.

Just a day before the call, the South Theater Command of the People’s Liberation Army, which supports forces covering the Taiwan Strait, said its navy had carried out a series of high-intensity operations. bombing exercises in the waters off the southern island province of Hainan.

During the call, President Biden expressed his concerns about such military activity. The US Democratic Party, led by Mr. Biden, maintains close ties with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-Wen, who represents the Democratic Progressive Party.

Nonetheless, President Biden said the United States adheres to the one-China policy, which still recognizes Beijing as the sole seat of government in China. In return, Xi warned that anyone who supports Taiwan’s independence is playing with fire and will get burned.

Faithful Communists

The other Chinese representatives involved in the call in Washington listened attentively to the words of their leaders. These include Communist Party General Office Director Ding Xuexiang, Vice Premier Liu He, Senior Diplomat Yang Jiechi, Foreign Minister Wang Yi, and Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng.

These men recently led a Communist Party plenum, in which they praised Xi Jinping’s strong leadership and assured him of their continued loyalty. A landmark resolution was passed, which paves the way for Xi to stay in charge for many years to come.

According to quotes provided by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, During the call in Washington, Xi said: Everything a politician does, whether it’s merits or disadvantages, will be recorded in history.

Over the next 50 years, the most important thing in international relations is that China and the United States must find the right way to get along. It is hoped that the president will give full play to his political leadership and push the US policy towards China to return to a rational and pragmatic path, Xi said.

In response, the US side invoked a new diplomatic metaphor. The Americans said the two countries should create safeguards to ensure that their competition does not come into conflict. Xi agreed they should avoid derailing the relationship, but hinted that the problems are America’s fault.

Hidden messages

In the company of experts, I spent some time discussing the US-China appeal, looking for any significant developments or hidden messages. This is not an easy process, as to analyze the conversation we depend heavily on the official records offered by each side, which aim to show their delegations in the best possible light.

Additionally, large parts of the appeal are still considered secret, making it difficult to discern the full scope of the discussions. For this reason, we are not sure if anything was said about Japan during the meeting. It seems unlikely. The only place discussed in detail seems to have been Taiwan.

Nonetheless, I think there is a lot of this appeal that provides useful information for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, new Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, and Economic Security Minister Takayuki Kobayashi.

The Biden administration has made it clear that it intends to be friendly to Taiwan, but has no plans to offer it diplomatic recognition or bring it to independence.

The Japanese government will aim to follow the American lead on the issue. China insists that Taiwan is its “primary interest” and resents the United States and Japan for getting involved in what it sees as its internal affairs.

Recently cited Kyodo News an anonymous Chinese scholar saying:

“If the Japanese Minister of Economic Security took a hard-line approach to China and tried to step up cooperation with Taiwan, Beijing would take steps that could stifle the Japanese economy.

Feeling of relief

I think there is a sense of relief within the Japanese government that the appeal has taken place and that Mr. Biden has used many terms that are important to Japan.

He focused on the idea of ​​a free and open Indo-Pacific and recalled how the freedom of navigation and the safety of aircraft are vital to the prosperity of the region.

These are matters of concern to large Japanese companies and trading houses as well, which have supported Mr. Kishida.

New Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi may want to ease tensions with China in order to smooth the way for business. He was previously chairman of the Japan-China Friendship Parliamentary Group, which promotes good relations with Beijing. Upon his appointment as Japan’s chief envoy abroad, he resigned from this role.

Speaking to the press, Hayashi stressed that Japan will show leadership in tackling global issues such as climate change.

Mr. Hayashi also said he would face tough questions in relations with China, South Korea and other neighboring countries firmly, while striving to establish stable ties.

Nuclear threat

A deal was reached during the summit call, which, if honored, will be important to Japan.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the presidents discussed the need for nuclear strategic stability talks. The hope is that the negotiations slow down the arms race, in which China seeks to quickly expand its nuclear arsenal.

However, I doubt Xi Jinping is conceding much ground as he seeks to deliver on his promise to endow China with a world-class army. Acquiring many other highly destructive weapons seems like a requirement of his dream to make China strong against its enemies.

Author: Duncan Bartlett

Duncan Bartlett is a regular contributor to Japan Forward. He is Editor-in-Chief of Asian Affairs and Associate Researcher at SOAS China Center at the University of London. He currently teaches diplomacy and international relations for the Economist Executive Education course, “A New Global Order”.

