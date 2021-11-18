Pakistani parliament authorizes chemical castration of habitual rapists. explained | World news





According to Sharia law, a rapist must be hanged in public. In an interview last year, Imran Khan said public hanging was not an internationally accepted punishment.

The joint session of the Pakistani Parliament on Wednesday approved the Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill 2021, which aims to punish habitual rapists by chemical castration, amending the Pakistani Penal Code of 1860 and the Criminal Procedure Code of 1898. The Senator Jamaat-i-Islami Mushtaq Ahmed protested the bill and called it un-Islamic and contrary to Sharia law. There were reports that he said a rapist should be hanged in public, but there was no mention of castration in Sharia law.

What is chemical castration?

As defined in the bill, chemical castration is a process by which a person is rendered incapable of having sex during any period of their life, as may be determined by the court. The process is done by means of medication which must be carried out by a notified medical board.

In 2020, President Arif Alvi signed the Anti-Rape Ordinance 2020 which authorized chemical castration. In one draft, it had previously been decided that the consent of the author would be required for the procedure. The 2020 final order finalized that the decision will be up to the judge. The period can range from six months to life.

The bill also provides for the establishment of special courts and the use of modern devices during the investigation.

In an interview last year, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said that although he believed rapists should be hanged in public, it would not be an internationally accepted process and therefore Pakistan was considering chemical castration. . “I think he (the rapist) should be hanged in public. Rapists and child molesters should have a public hanging. You don’t know the real statistics either, because they’re underreported. People don’t. not report it because they are afraid or ashamed, women are ashamed, no one wants to say it, “Imran Khan said in 2020, as reported by CNN.

The punishment of chemical castration is considered cruel and inhumane by Amnesty International. “Instead of trying to deflect attention, authorities should focus on the crucial work of reforms that will tackle the root causes of sexual violence and give survivors the justice they deserve,” Amnesty said in a statement. previous press release.

(With contributions from the agency)

Receive our daily news capsule

Subscribe

Thank you for subscribing to our Daily News Capsule newsletter.

Close story

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/pakistan-parliament-okays-chemical-castration-of-habitual-rapists-explained-101637233267135.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos