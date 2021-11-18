



Banks must support wealth, job creators; must adopt a partnership model to help businesses, says Prime Minister Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday (November 18th) that the government supports the banking sector in all ways, which now makes it “very strong”, adding that banks must support the creators of wealth and jobs and work hard. proactively to improve the situation of the country. balance sheet. Addressing bankers at the symposium to “Building synergy for seamless credit flow and economic growth,” Prime Minister Modi said banks will need to embrace the partnership model, stressing that banks should be concerned. by the growth of all stakeholders and getting involved proactively in the growth story. He praised the banking sector for its enthusiasm in implementing the Jan Dhan Scheme, the government’s flagship financial inclusion program. The prime minister said banks should move away from the idea of ​​being a loan “approver” to a loan “seeker” in order to help businesses grow, prompting bankers to offer “personalized solutions” to clients. enterprises and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). He said, “Don’t wait for customers to come to the banks. You have to go to them. “We tackled the problem of NPAs (non-productive assets), recapitalized the banks and strengthened their solidity. We brought reforms like IBC (Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code), reformed many laws and empowered the debt collection court. A vertical dedicated to the management of live assets was also formed in the country during the Corona period ”, declared the Prime Minister. Prime Minister Modi said banks had collected over Rs 5 lakh crore loans over the past two years, welcoming the government’s measures to reform the banking sector. He further stated that Rs 2 lakh crore of stressed assets likely to be resolved by the National Asset Reconstruction Company (NARCL). Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the banking sector has remained robust in the first half (April-September) in the current fiscal year, and it has sufficient liquidity, Prime Minister Modi said during his speech at the conference. “The reforms initiated by the government in the banking sector over the last 6-7 years have supported the banking sector in every way, thanks to which the country’s banking sector is today in a very strong position,” he said. -he adds. Speaking on the impact of financial inclusion, Prime Minister Modi said: “When the country is working so hard on financial inclusion, it is very important to unleash the productive potential of the citizens. He also gave an example of recent research conducted by the banking industry itself where more Jan Dhan accounts are opened in the states has led to a reduction in the crime rate. PM Modi also said that the scale on which businesses and startups present themselves today is unprecedented. “In such a situation, what can be the best time to strengthen, finance, invest in India’s aspirations? Asked the Prime Minister.

