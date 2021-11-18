Did the virtual Biden-Xi summit accomplish anything?

Rather than answers, the virtual summit between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping left us with many questions.

Does the summit represent a strategic break in the intensification of competition between the United States and China, or something more transformative? What are the reasons for the summit at this stage and in this format? What kind of outcome does the international community, including countries like Japan and Canada, expect from these talks?

First, despite the lack of concrete achievement, the virtual summit between Biden and Xi will form the basis for further dialogue.

This is a clear positive, as a dangerous mix of nationalist pride and regime insecurity in China in tandem with an increasingly Sino-phobic (and irrational) US has placed bilateral ties in a precarious position which could degenerate into conflict.

Second, the virtual summit also indicated the national and international challenges facing the two leaders.

Xi used the virtual dialogue to reiterate China’s long-standing position on Taiwan, to highlight the one-China policy as the basis of bilateral relations and the need for China and the United States to find ways to correct it. the trajectory of bilateral relations.

Commitments to improve U.S. businesses’ access to China through fast-track programs to promote deepening trade and economic relations and strengthen dialogue at the leadership level have been crafted further so that Xi can appear conciliatory and like a statesman, without making him appear to bow to American pressure. The Chinese president gave Biden no reason in projecting the appearance of power parity as an important lens for the domestic public who believe the two superpowers are peers and America is in decline.

In addition, Xi and the Chinese Communist Party understood that a face-to-face summit would make it difficult for the Party to control messages and that Xi would face uncomfortable questions about everything from the origin of COVID-19 to Taiwan. , from the massive human rights violations in Xinjiang to the erosion of the one country-two systems model in Hong Kong.

With the 20th Party Congress slated for fall 2022, Xi couldn’t afford to lose face to the United States. A virtual one-on-one allowed him to control the message to his main audience, the Party and the Chinese people.

As for Biden, he had the critical task of articulating the limits of cooperation, competition and rivalry in bilateral relations.

This is an important step in moving away from the former Trump administration’s confrontational approach to China and the Party towards a smarter, more systematic, and strategic approach to dealing with the relationship’s issues.

The challenge for Biden was to avoid any inclination that he was gentle on China, as Republicans would interpret that he is not up to the Chinese challenge. Consciously or not, Xis’ naming of Biden as an old friend could be used to portray him as weak against China in the midterm and the 2024 election to undermine his foreign policy agenda and his reelection bid. .

Ahead of the virtual summit, Biden clearly prioritized establishing strong leadership credentials among his alliance partners and in multilateral forums such as the Group of Seven, NATO, the “Quad” and the COP26. The logic is to build the strongest relations with the partners to put pressure on China from a position of strength.

While the dialogue between Washington and Beijing is not without merit, meeting Xi without restoring the credibility of the United States with his friends and allies would put Washington in a weaker position.

Third, Xis’ acceptance of a virtual summit is part of an effort to defuse bilateral tensions between the United States and China, tensions that exacerbate pre-existing and COVID-19-induced pressures on the economy. .

China faces economic headwinds due to demographic challenges, energy shortages, a real estate crisis, debt, sporadic outbreaks of COVID-19 which are accompanied by severe lockdowns, inflation and growing momentum to selectively diversify supply chains away from China.

As economic pressure increases, we also see a multitude of countries talking openly about the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait while simultaneously advocating for Taiwan to be part of the World Health Organization and of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. . Both are sending the signal to Beijing that countries accept the one China policy but are no longer willing to let Beijing dictate the terms of the “One China” policy.

On the other hand, a growing number of countries are proposing Indo-Pacific strategies that explicitly mention the importance of the Indo-Pacific region, a rules-based order and the dangers of revisionist powers that aim to dilute international institutions and the law.

In short, Xi and the Party have started to loosen their fists due to the growing socio-economic challenges at home and the pressure in what they see as China’s backyard, including the Chinese seas. Eastern and Southern, which could derail the CCP’s decades-long priority of delivering sustainable, socio-economic growth.

As Xi faces tremendous pressure at home and in its outskirts, the virtual summit is also important to Biden. It must demonstrate that the United States is prepared to cooperate, collaborate and engage in dialogue with China rather than taking a hard-line approach like the previous administration.

This is essential for friends and allies of the United States such as Japan, Canada and other Asian countries with strong economic ties with China. They do not want and cannot take a zero-sum approach in their dealings with China.

For Washington to gain stakeholder buy-in to put pressure on China, it must have a nuanced strategy that does not push its friends and allies to choose between their economic partner, China, and their security and global partner, the United States. . The virtual summit is the first step for the Biden administration in demonstrating the importance of allies and partners in a US-China strategy.

As the virtual summit fades from memory, the international community will watch whether Xi and Biden’s words manifest in concrete constructive action to limit their strategic rivalry and define areas of cooperation and collaboration in the future. ‘Indo-Pacific.

Stephen Nagy is Senior Associate Professor at International Christian University in Tokyo, Senior Research Fellow at MacDonald Laurier Institute, Research Fellow at Canadian Global Affairs Institute, and Visiting Fellow at Japan Institute for International Affairs.