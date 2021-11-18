British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s sister reveals he was a “close friend” of Ghislaine Maxwell, World News





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s sister has revealed he is a close friend of Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite accused of training underage girls for late financier Jeffrey Epstein in sexual abuse. Speaking of a meeting between Johnson and the 59-year-old daughter of the late press baron Robert Maxwell, Rachel says Maxwell kept his high-heeled boot on Boris’ thigh. “It’s hard not to feel a squeal of pity for Ghislaine Maxwell – 500 days and counting in solitary confinement,” she added. Read also | Father of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson accused of inappropriately touching women Rachel talks about an incident at Balliol College, where Boris met Maxwell who had ‘a shiny glamazon with naughty eyes holding a court astride a table’. Somehow it’s perfect that in the midst of the sordid conversation Boris Johnson’s little sister reminds everyone that he was Oxford buddy with Ghislaine Maxwell pic.twitter.com/qSUHMqdl0A Hari Kunzru (@harikunzru) November 17, 2021 She wrote the article for “The Spectator” when Boris worked as an editor before coming to power. It comes amid intense pressure on Boris Johnson by opposition lawmakers over an argument over MPs taking second jobs and posing conflicts of interest. Speaking at a hearing of the UK Parliament’s Liaison Committee, which brings together a number of committees scrutinizing government, Johnson said: “I accepted that it was a mistake and that it was my mistake. All we wanted to do was see if given the particular and frankly tragic circumstances of the case, there was no multi-party approach to any appeal process. ” Read also | To win love, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged to help ex-lover Jennifer Arcuri’s affairs, report says After the death of Epstein, a multi-million dollar fund manager who befriended countless celebrities including Britain’s Prince Andrew, prosecutors vowed to prosecute the co-conspirators, which resulted in resulted in Maxwell’s arrest in July 2020. Maxwell’s alleged crimes occurred between 1994 and 2004, and involve four anonymous women, two of whom say they were only 14 and 15 when they were sexually assaulted. She is a former girlfriend of Epstein, a teacher turned globetrotter investor who included British Prince Andrew and former US President Donald Trump among his associates. Epstein, 66, died in a Manhattan jail in August 2019 while awaiting trial on charges of trafficking children for sexual purposes, in what the New York State Coroner concluded was suicide. (With contributions from agencies)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/world/uk-pm-boris-johnsons-sister-reveals-he-was-a-close-friend-of-ghislaine-maxwell-430253 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos