Pak website hails Sidhu for Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara even as Punjab congressman misses visit amid speculation over rift with CM Channi





After Pakistani Prime Minister and friend Imran Khan praised his role in opening the Kartarpur Corridor, reports revealed that Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu did not accompany the minister Chief of Punjab Charanjit Singh Channi and his cabinet in Kartarpur Gurudwara Darbar Sahib visiting Thursday (November 18).

This is seen as an extension of the ongoing war for Congressional supremacy between the Chief Minister and the President of the Punjab Congress.

Sidhu’s media advisor, Surinder Dalla, said the Center granted him permission to visit Kartarpur on November 20. Dalla said Sidhu made all the preparations to go to the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara on November 18 where he was supposed to go with the CM and the Punjab cabinet. ministers. In fact, Sidhu had applied on Tuesday to visit this historic shrine in Pakistan to offer prayers.

Dalla suggested whether the Punjab government had excluded Sidhu’s name from the list of visitors to Kartarpur. According to Dalla, Sidhu had submitted all documents to the Punjab government on Wednesday, but even then he was excluded from the jatha. “Only the government of Punjab has the answer because there is no problem on the side of the Union ministry. So whatever the mistake, it seems to come from the government of Punjab, ”Dalla told ANI.

The 4.7 km long corridor was closed during the Covid 19 pandemic which was reopened by the Center in front of Sri Guru Nanak Dev’s Prakash Parva. The Gurudwara is located in Pakistan.

The Punjab CM had announced that its cabinet would travel to Kartarpur Sahib as the first delegation on November 18 after reopening the hallway in front of Sri Guru Nanak Dev’s Parkash Purab. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Interior Minister Amit Shah for responding to the request to reopen the corridor. In addition to his cabinet, a number of MPs, Punjab government officials and other dignitaries are expected to visit Kartarpur Sahib.

I warmly welcome the decision to reopen the Sri Kartapur Sahib Corridor on the auspicious occasion of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s 552nd Parkash Purb. This laudatory step met the aspirations of millions of worshipers who have been deprived of “Darshan Didare” due to the COVID pandemic.

Charanjit S Channi (CHARANJITCHANNI) November 16, 2021

But Sidhu is quite unlikely to join Channi on the trip to Kartarpur given their strained relationship. Sidhu’s dislike of Channi is well known. Sidhu criticized Channi on some key appointments, including APD Attorney General Deol, and he forced the chief minister to remove Deol. Now, Sidhu nourishing the chief ministerial ambition, has launched a new attack on the Channi government for failing to take strong action against the growing drug threat in Punjab.

Honble HC provided a copy of the STF drug report to the government, but instead of proceeding according to the law, we have been sitting on the STF report since February 2018. Even we have failed to extradite the other defendants in this case. of multicrore drug. The solution is to catch and punish the big fish.

Navjot Singh Sidhu (hersherryontopp) November 17, 2021

Sidhu even invariably criticized the Channi government for its financial mismanagement in Punjab as he tweeted that Punjab is the most indebted state in India.

Pakistani website praises Sidhu for his role in opening the Kartarpur corridor

While Imran Khan and Sidhu keep praising each other, Pakistani website kartarpurcorridor.com.pk mentioned Sidhu and claimed that he had played an important role in opening the Kartarpur Corridor.

The website claims that Imran Khan, during his swearing-in ceremony as Pakistani Prime Minister, decided to open the Kartarpur Corridor as a sign of goodwill for the Sikh community on the occasion of the 550th anniversary celebrations by Baba Guru Nanak Dev. The idea was shared with Indian legend of Sikh cricketer Sardar Navjot Singh Sidhu who attended the swearing-in ceremony of the Pakistani Prime Minister. On November 28, 2018, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Navjot Singh Sidhu attended the inauguration ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor, ”the statement read.

However, the BJP reported that the Modi NDA government had started dialogues with Pakistan for this corridor just after 2014. On November 26, 2018, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu laid the foundation stone for the project on the Indian side as the 28th November, 2018, Imran Khan and Sidhu had joined the inauguration ceremony on the Pakistani side. Sidhu was invited to Pakistan by Prime Minister Imran Khan for the ceremony.

At the inauguration ceremony, Sidhu praised Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and even compared him to King Alexander.

Prime Minister Modi also returned the gesture, but the initiative was initiated by Imran Khan. Alexander the Great conquered the world with brute force, but you, Imran Khan, won the hearts of 14 million Sikhs and around the world with love, Sidhu said.

