Labor compares Scott Morrison’s comments following the Melbourne protests to Donald Trump’s views on the Charlottesville riots





A Labor leader compared the Prime Minister’s reaction to the protests in Melbourne to how Donald Trump behaved after the violent protests in the US city of Charlottesville in 2017.

Key points: Ed Husic says Scott Morrison should have more strongly condemned the protesters.

The former US president said there had been violence and “blame on both sides” for the conflict that was sparked by a rally of white supremacists in the city.

He also later said that there were “very good people on both sides”.

Mr Trump was condemned for the comments, which were seen as an even distribution of blame between white supremacist and far-right groups, and the counter-protesters.

Today Labor MP Ed Husic drew a comparison between Mr Trump’s inflammatory comments and Scott Morrison’s condemnation of the protests in Melbourne over the weekend.

Protesters against a pandemic management bill in Victoria were seen marching through Melbourne with ropes and a gallows, with some threats to kill Prime Minister Daniel Andrews.

Victoria Pandemic Bill Controversy Explained

As protesters use violent imagery to protest on the steps of Victorian Parliament, legal groups are sounding the alarm bells over pandemic laws being debated inside. Here’s your quick guide to the controversial bill in the center.

Read more

The Prime Minister this morning condemned the “threats and intimidation”, but said he understood why some people were frustrated.

He also later shared a video on his Facebook page where he cut out his conviction from threats of violence.

Mr Husic said a stronger condemnation was needed.

“I’m even more alarmed by the attempt to establish some sort of moral equivalence, like what we saw with Donald Trump after Charlottesville, suggesting that Scott Morrison understood the frustrations of those who were there,” a- he declared.

“I’m frankly amazed that it took days for this to happen.

“He was called today to exercise national leadership to tell the country ‘we will not tolerate this type of behavior being directed in this way against our democracy’ and it seems, as with Trump, that Scott Morrison does not want to upset violent extremists. “

Loading

This is not the first time Labor has drawn comparisons between the Prime Minister and the former President.

Earlier this month, Shadow Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Mr. Morrison’s behavior during the fallout from the French submarine deal was similar to that of Mr. Trump.

“It’s all about her character, which is actually the issue displayed,” she said.

“You don’t make a country safer by showing that you are prepared to damage partnerships and alliances at any cost and we saw a leader who did that, and that person was Donald Trump.”

When asked if she compared Mr. Morrison to Mr. Trump, Senator Wong replied:

“I’m just saying we’ve seen a leader ready to harm lately and we are seeing Mr. Morrison ready to harm relationships.”

The prime minister’s office declined to comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-11-18/labor-compares-scott-morrison-melbourne-protest-donald-trump/100632322 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos