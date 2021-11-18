PM Modi has warning for ‘young’ crypto users in India

In his first public comments on cryptocurrencies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday warned that bitcoin poses a risk to younger generations as his government prepares to introduce legislation to regulate digital currencies.

The PM’s warning comes days after he held talks on how to move forward with cryptocurrency in India, with concerns raised over unregulated crypto markets turning into avenues money laundering and terrorist financing.

Speaking at the Sydney Dialogue, a forum on emerging, critical and cybernetic technologies, Prime Minister Modi introduced virtual money, which is very popular in India and exists beyond the control of state and government. the central bank, as an area that needs to be closely watched.

“Take cryptocurrency or bitcoin, for example,” the prime minister said at a forum hosted by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute. “It is important that all democratic nations work together on this file and make sure it does not fall into the wrong hands which can spoil our young people.”

The Center envisions a regulatory framework to manage and oversee investments made in cryptocurrency.

Previously, a report said the government could ban the use of cryptocurrencies for transactions or payments, but could allow them to be held as assets like gold, stocks or bonds.

Critics of cryptocurrencies allege that largely anonymous unregulated transfers make them a perfect tool for drug traffickers, human smugglers or money launderers.

Several countries have started to legislate to introduce cryptocurrency surveillance, and exchanges in many jurisdictions are now subject to the same regulations as other financial service providers.

India effectively banned crypto transactions in 2018, only for the country’s highest court to overturn the ban two years later.

This led to a boom in the industry as the country’s vast young population heeded a publicity blitz from Bollywood and cricket stars.

Today, more than 100 million Indians have adopted virtual currencies, placing the country behind the United States, Russia and Nigeria in terms of users, according to a report released last month by the investment portal. BrokerChooser.

There have been growing calls for India to enact another ban, but Modi’s government seems poised to stop dead in its tracks, preferring instead strict legislation that could be passed before the end of the year. ‘year.

Reserve Bank of India’s Shaktikanta Das was very critical, saying last week that cryptocurrencies pose a serious threat to the financial system if not properly regulated.

At the same time, the central bank plans to issue its own official digital currency.

More generally, Prime Minister Modi used his address to present India as a global technology hub. Its “Digital India” program aims to modernize and harness technology across the subcontinent of 1.3 billion people.

PM Modi said emerging technologies such as quantum computing offer great opportunities.

But, he said, it was “essential that democracies work together” to “invest together in research and development of the technologies of the future”.

He added that it was also necessary for democracies “to deepen intelligence and operational cooperation in cybersecurity”.

Critics accused Prime Minister Modi – who was elected on an often divisive Hindu nationalist platform – of exploiting technology to silence opponents.

“The Modi government has used technology since taking office in 2014 to restrict rights at home amid a growing crackdown on freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly,” said the director of Human Rights Watch Australia, Elaine Pearson.

With contributions from the agency

