Xi Jinping: Scott Morrison says Australian government is very open to talks with China





After asking a specific question about China amid mounting tensions with the country, Scott Morrison gave a surprising answer.

The prime minister refuted claims that the government has resigned itself to not having high levels of communication with China, despite being Australia’s largest trading partner. Speaking on Thursday, Scott Morrison insisted the government was “open to dialogue” with Chinese leader Xi Jinping despite reports dating back to May last year that top Australian officials could not call their counterparts Chinese on the phone. At the time, Trade Secretary Simon Birmingham tried to set up a phone call to settle the growing trade dispute between the two countries, but received no response. The fallout with Mr Birmingham continued after China imposed trade tariffs on Australian products, including wine, beef exports and barley. A stunned Mr. Birmingham described China’s actions as “obviously another step in what has been a disappointing, frustrating and deeply concerning Chinese decision-making pattern for quite a long time.” China defended its investigation into the Australian wine industry, saying it was not retaliation for “continued political provocations” or actions by Australian politicians who “deliberately sabotaged bilateral relations.” The rift widened after Mr Morrison called for an independent investigation into the Covid-19 crisis and said Australia would hold on. This week, US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart made headlines after holding a virtual meeting, the third time President Biden has spoken to President Xi. The couple were shocked by the news of the talks after growing tensions between the two nations. When highlighting Australia’s concerns over Beijing’s silence towards Australia, Morrison said trade with our largest trading partner continued at “very high levels”. “The Australian side has always been very happy to be able to open this dialogue and we welcome this dialogue whenever the Chinese president and other ministers of the Chinese system are happy to meet Australia,” Morrison said. “Australia is always very open to this dialogue and engages in this dialogue at any opportunity it seeks. “Our positions on the issues are very clear. We know very clearly what our interests are, our security interests, our economic interests. “We will always stand up for Australia’s interests. There will never be a compromise on this. “But we are also happy to work with everyone in our region to make sure we have a free and open Indo-Pacific, and that is the goal of our policy.” It came as the Indian prime minister dealt a thinly veiled blow to China at an Australian summit on Thursday, warning technology and data were becoming ‘new weapons’ that should not be misused. usefully by “some interest groups”. Earlier this week, Morrison warned China he would not “sell” Australia or restrict free speech after the emerging superpower filed a formal complaint against a Liberal senator. The war of words erupted after Liberal Senator James Paterson delivered a speech to the European Parliament accusing China of foreign interference. . Read related topics: ChinaScott Morrison

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news.com.au/finance/work/leaders/scott-morrison-says-australian-government-very-open-to-talks-with-china-after-surprise-us-meeting/news-story/236fb2ce287898657ecd74e23ac1f319 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos