With couple released, Erdogan tells Herzog Turkey-Israel relations are key to regional security

President Isaac Herzog spoke by phone with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday, hours after an Israeli couple was arrested last week in Istanbul as suspected spies landed in Israel.

Erdogan stressed during the conversation that he viewed ties with Israel as important to his country and “of utmost importance for peace, stability and security in the Middle East.”

Speaking in Turkish through an interpreter, Erdogan also expressed the desire for a comprehensive dialogue between countries on bilateral and regional issues, according to a statement from the Israeli president’s office. Herzog welcomed the idea.

Herzog, speaking in English, thanked his counterpart for his personal involvement in the release of Mordy and Natali Oknin, who were arrested in Istanbul last Tuesday after photographing Erdogans Palace in Istanbul on a tour and sending the photo to their families. The media said thousands of tourists, including Israelis, regularly took photos of the palace.

Israel has firmly and formally rejected the allegation that the Oknin, both bus drivers for the Egged company, are spies. Natali had featured in advertising campaigns for Egged over the years, and their co-workers dismissed the idea that they were spies as ridiculous.

Once close defense allies, the two regional powers have seen their relations fall apart over the past decade. However, over the past year, Erdogan and other Turkish officials have expressed a desire to mend ties, as Ankara finds itself increasingly squeezed by rivals in Europe and the eastern Mediterranean.

In July, Erdogan congratulated Herzog on taking the oath in his new role as President of Israel, and also noted the importance of relations between the two countries for the sake of regional stability. A spokesman for the Erdogans AKP party said that following the call, a framework has emerged to improve relations between Ankara and Jerusalem.

Natali Oknin, who was detained with her husband in Turkey for a week on suspicion of espionage, is greeted upon arrival at her home in the Israeli town of Modiin on November 18, 2021 following their release (GIL COHEN-MAGEN / AFP)

We want to thank all the people of Israel who have supported our country and our family. Thanks to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, President Isaac Herzog, Natali Oknin said at a press conference outside the family home in the town of Modiin after eight days of detention.

Earlier, a joint statement by Bennett and Lapid announcing their release thanked Erdogan.

We thank the Turkish president and his government for their cooperation and look forward to welcoming the couple to the home, the statement said, adding that Herzog had also contributed significantly to efforts to end the incident.

Bennett should also have spoken to Erdogan on Thursday by phone to thank him for the couple’s release.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (right) sits next to Foreign Minister Yair Lapid during the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem on November 7, 2021 (Gil Cohen-Magen / Pool / AFP)

The Foreign Ministry sent a jet, along with two senior consular officials, to bring the couple back and they arrived in Israel shortly after 6 a.m. who wore T-shirts printed with a photo of the couple.

In Turkey, husband and wife were held separately and had intermittent access to an Israeli lawyer and Israeli consular officials.

The delicate diplomatic efforts to secure their release have been complicated as the two governments do not have ambassadors in the other country due to tensions between Ankara and Jerusalem.