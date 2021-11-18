Liz Cheney says Donald Trump ‘broke’ Ted Cuz amid ongoing lawmaker feud





Representative Liz Cheney hit back at Sen. Ted Cruz on Wednesday amid an ongoing feud between the two Republican lawmakers.

Cheney told CNN reporter Melanie Zonona that former President Donald Trump “broke” the senator from Texas. “A real man would stand up for his wife, his father and the Constitution,” she said.

The Wyoming congresswoman appeared to be referring to Trump’s infamous attack on Cruz’s family during the 2016 presidential race, including posting a meme of an unflattering photo of his wife, Heidi.

Cheney’s comments come just a day after the Texas senator criticized her opposition to the former president during an appearance on Fox News.

“I look at Liz Cheney’s situation, and I just think it’s sad,” said Cruz. “I’ve always loved her. I don’t agree with her on everything. I think she’s a little too keen to send Marines and invade countries all over the planet, but I do. have always loved, and I think she falls into the category of the people Donald Trump just broke, broke. “

Cheney won his own party’s wrath for pushing back against Trump’s baseless claims that the 2020 election was riddled with fraud and stolen from him.

“She hates Donald Trump so much that he just replaced everything in his system,” Cruz told Fox News. “She’s going after Trump and Republicans and everything, and she’s become a Democrat and it’s sad to see what happened. It’s Trump’s inconvenience syndrome.”

Their feud began over the weekend when Cruz suggested that the only way for Cheney to run for president in 2024 was to join the Democratic ticket.

Cheney replied, “I know you are standing for the secessionist vote. You have taken an oath to the Constitution. Act like this.”

Representative Adam Kinzinger, another Republican who has disagreed with the GOP for his criticism of Trump, supported Cheney’s statement. “Fucking son Liz put the pressure on you!” Kinzinger tweeted.

Representative Liz Cheney and Senator Ted Cruz recently exchanged attacks. Above, Cheney listens during a House Armed Services Committee hearing on September 29. Olivier Douliery / Pool / AFP via Getty Images

Cruz made the headlines after presenting a possible secession plan for Texas. The senator said he was not yet ready to support secession and that the Lone Star could serve as a role model for the rest of the nation.

“Now listen, if the Democrats end the filibuster, if they fundamentally destroy the country, if they fill the Supreme Court, if they do [Washington] DC a state, if they federalize elections and massively expand voter fraud, there may come a time when it’s hopeless, ”Cruz told students at Texas A&M University last month. “We are not there yet.

He added: “If there comes a time when it’s hopeless, then I think we take NASA, we take the military, and we take the oil.”

