Donald Trump berates McConnell ‘Broken Old Crow’ on Biden’s $ 1.2 trillion Infra bill





Former United States President Donald Trump attacked Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday, November 17, for allowing Democrats to pass the bipartisan $ 1.2 trillion bill on infrastructure. Trump issued a statement calling McConnell Broken Old Crow and called infrastructure legislation a disaster for America. He claimed that only 11% of the money will be spent on real infrastructure and most of the amount will go against Green New Deal nonsense.

In the statement, Trump said Mitch McConnell was unable to stop the first bill that resulted in the membership of 19 senators, including him. some say it will be $ 5,000 billion. Trump argued that the passage of the infrastructure package sets the stage for a broader spending plan and asserted that a few (of) Republican senators may vote in favor of the bill.

“Its actual cost is over $ 2 trillion, but the biggest disaster is yet to come in the next much bigger version of the Green New Deal, which some say will be $ 5,000 billion. enabled by the incompetence of Mitch McConnell and now I understand a few Republican senators can get on board so they can have another even bigger victory for the Democrats, ”Trump said in his statement.

Trump attacks McConnell

The former US president claimed in his statement that McConnell is a jerk, adding that he must stop the Dream of Communism bill and keep his senators in line or he must resign now. He further accused McConnell of not using the debt ceiling. Trump mentioned that any Republican who votes for the bill in the House or Senate will not receive their support. In addition, Trump criticized the US government over the withdrawal of troops from the country of Afghanistan, the employment situation and the economy of the country.

“Now the Democrats have a big win and the wind on their backs. McConnell is a jerk and he better stop their Communism Dream bill and keep his senators in line, or he should resign now. , what he should have done a long time ago Using the debt ceiling as it should have been, old broken crow, doing it would hurt our country a lot less than this horrible bill, ”Trump said in a statement.

(Photo: AP)

