Biden-Xi Summit: There really is no point in talking to the PRC | Taiwan News

Winston Churchill once said, “Jaw-Jaw is better than War-War.” While this is certainly true, he never promised that speaking out would necessarily be productive. This was clearly the case during the November 16 virtual meeting between US President Joe Biden and the life leader of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping ().

Biden and Xi face big problems

The two leaders entered the meeting plagued by problems.

President Biden has been strengthened by the recent passage of an unprecedented and much-needed infrastructure bill, real but still insufficient progress on COVID-19 vaccination, job growth and improvement overall relations with allies of the United States. At the same time, he continues to suffer from a high disapproval rate, high inflation, an ill-divided body politic, a pugnacious Putin, and a continually threatening China.

President Xi is also plagued by difficulties: a huge debt burden, an energy supply problem, a real estate industry – accounting for 25% of the economy – in great difficulty, a looming population crisis and growing international resistance. to the belligerence of Beijing. But whatever political divisions exist in the PRC, they are hidden from the Chinese public, and on November 11, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) passed a resolution stating that, like Mao and Deng before him, Xi would remain in power until the end of the day. ‘so that he dies.

But Xi had the advantage

In my opinion, Xi entered the meeting with a definite advantage. He had nothing to lose and Biden had little to gain. And so it was.

In the course of US relations with the PRC, however, it is difficult to find examples of US diplomatic success, whether on non-proliferation, trade, human rights, climate change, COVID-19, cybersecurity, the theft of DPI, the South China Sea. , North Korea, Iran or relations with the PRC itself.

The only arguments in favor of Biden’s meeting with Xi can be boiled down to diplomatic platitudes rather than the possibility of concrete success: keeping lines of communication open, speaking with the leader of a large country to find out. ensuring that there are no misunderstandings, needing to express our desire for cooperation where common ground may be possible, and so on.

No surprises, but the PRC won

So it’s no surprise that in the three-and-a-half-hour virtual meeting (given the interpretation, 105 minutes on each side), there were no surprises, no new positions, and nothing went wrong. been achieved.

Most of the winning points, at least according to the PRC media, seemed to go to Xi: telling Biden that supporting Taiwan’s independence was “like playing with fire” and that “those who play with fire are will burn ”. Isn’t that how an adult would talk to a child?

In case there was any doubt as to what Xi meant, he also warned that China was ready to take “decisive action” if Taiwan made moves towards independence that crossed Beijing’s red lines. There was nothing new about such threats, but spoken in person to the US president, I find them inappropriate bossy.

Biden could have done better

President Biden again erred in stating that the United States remains committed to the “one China policy” and recognizes only one sovereign Chinese state.

Specifically, President Biden should have said that the United States continued to respect his “One-China policy” and recognized the position of the PRC that there is only one China. He could also have correctly and frankly added that, as the PRC knew, the United States never recognized the PRC’s sovereignty over Taiwan.

President Biden’s subsequent clarification on November 17 of his position with Xi was not helpful: “I said they have to decide – Taiwan, not us. We are not promoting independence. . ” He said, “We have made it clear that we support the Taiwan Law, and that’s it,” adding that Taiwan “makes its own decisions.”

But the Taiwan Relations Act (along with other key documents) more than once states that the nature of Taiwan’s future and how it is achieved are not irrelevant in the United States:

“The decision of the United States to establish diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China rests on the hope that the future of Taiwan will be determined by peaceful means”;

The United States “will consider any effort to determine the future of Taiwan by means other than peaceful, including boycotts or embargoes, a threat to the peace and security of the Western Pacific region and serious concern. for the United States ”;

and therefore, it is necessary “to maintain the ability of the United States to resist any use of force or other forms of coercion which would endanger the security, or the social or economic system, of the people of Taiwan ”.

To his credit, President Biden said, according to the White House statement on the meeting, that Washington “strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.” , but it is a policy that would also prohibit a declaration of independence from Taiwan. Biden helpfully added, however, that US policy toward Taiwan was “also guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the Three Joint Communiqués and the Six Assurances.”

Ironically, Biden’s mention of joint communiques was not necessarily unnecessary given that the PRC contributed passages in those communiques that it would now gag. For example, in the first communiqué (February 28, 1972), the PRC described in detail the very kind of hegemon or “great nation” it would become:

“The Chinese side said: wherever there is oppression, there is resistance. Countries want independence, nations want liberation, and the people want revolution – this has become the overwhelming trend of history. All nations, large or small, should be equal: large nations should not intimidate small and strong nations should not intimidate weak. China will never be a superpower and it opposes all forms of hegemony and power politics. The Chinese side said it strongly supports the struggles of all oppressed peoples and nations for freedom and liberation and that the people of all countries have the right to choose their social systems according to their own wishes and the right to safeguard independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of their own country and oppose foreign aggression, interference, control and subversion.

A few sweet words

Despite the lack of progress on specific issues, media reported that the general tone of the Biden-Xi meeting was “cordial,” said Xi called Biden an “old friend” and quoted PRC media claiming that the interview had been “frank”. , constructive, substantial and fruitful.

According to Chinese reading, as reported by The Economist, Biden also offered a few kind words, greeted the 5,000 Chinese (sic) years of history, said his administration is not seeking to change China’s system of government, and stressed that as America strengthens its global alliances, the goal is not to oppose to China.

But no results, as expected

However, there were no substantial results. As stated in the Guardian, a US official said after the meeting:

“We weren’t expecting a breakthrough. There was nothing to report … it was really about developing ways to handle competition responsibly, ensuring that as we move forward the United States and China have a state stable where we take a series of competitive actions, but we are able to keep lines of communication open. We work with our allies and partners and take on China where we need it, and at the same time we are able to work together where our interests intersect. “

Except maybe by improving Xi’s self-esteem

So, it seems that even if nothing was achieved, there probably wasn’t much damage either. Nonetheless, it gave Xi Jinping the opportunity he wanted to present the meeting as a great victory. Such meetings in themselves needlessly reinforce Xi’s sense of her own importance as well as the PRC’s belief that she is now ruling the world and will soon rule the world.

Isn’t it high time the United States recognized that talking to China’s authoritarian ruler or his minions won’t lead to positive change?