Rapists WILL BE chemically castrated in Pakistan after PM laws are passed





The rapists will be chemically castrated in Pakistan after Prime Minister Imran Khan called for them to be “hanged”.

The new legislation, which will allow for faster sentencing, was approved in response to a spate of attacks on women and children across the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is among those calling for a change in the lawCredit: Reuters

Pakistan has been rocked by a number of high-profile rape casesCredit: Reuters

The series of changes will include accelerated sexual assault cases and the introduction of special courts.

It comes after former cricketer Khan called for the hanging of convicted rapists as he called for a brutal crackdown on perpetrators who “should receive exemplary sentences”.

But, following questions about the “epidemic” of sexual assault, the former cricketer faced backlash after appearing to blame rape victims for wearing very little clothing.

Under current law, rapists in Pakistan face up to 25 years in prison or the death penalty.

And the legal process to bring criminals to justice is hampered by inefficient and slow investigations and prosecutions – with the country consistently ranked among the world’s worst places for gender equality.

But now a new bill will require sexual assault cases to be heard as soon as possible in the hopes that court verdicts will be delivered within four months.

In addition, the bill will create a national sex offender registry and improve witness protection.

It will include crisis rooms in public hospitals specially designed to treat and examine victims in the first hours after an assault.

Lawmakers have now confirmed that those guilty of gang rapes will be sentenced to death or imprisoned for life with repeat offenders subjected to chemical castration.

The medical procedure, which involves using drugs to lower testosterone, has also been used for child sex offenders in Indonesia, Poland and Kazakhstan.

The bill, which passed on Wednesday, received the seal of approval in December last year.

It came as the country was reeling from the kidnapping and rape of a mother and four-year-old daughter who were held for two weeks after being lured by false promises to work.

The French mother was gang raped in front of her two young children after being assaulted when her car ran out of gas.

In March, two men were sentenced to death after a minimum of 14 years in prison by a Pakistani court for gang rape.

The country has been rocked following the kidnapping and rape of a mother and her four-year-old daughterCredit: AFP

Two men were convicted and sentenced to deathCredit: Pakistani EPA Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to publicly hang rapists or surgically castrate them after spate of horror sex attacks

