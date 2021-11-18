Donald Trump struggles to overcome election defeat as allies speak out





Another Donald Trump ally has joined the chorus urging the former president to move on after his defeat in the 2020 election.

Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch is the latest public figure to highlight Trump’s fixation on elections and to suggest that now is the time for U.S. conservatives to look to the future.

Prominent Republicans have spoken as well, including former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Murdoch issued a rare public reprimand from Trump on Wednesday at a NewsCorp annual shareholders meeting. The 90-year-old media mogul is chairman of Fox Corporation, the parent company of Fox News.

“The current American political debate is deep, whether it is about education, well-being or economic opportunity,” Murdoch said.

“It is crucial that the Conservatives play an active and energetic role in this debate, but that will not happen if President Trump remains focused on the past. The past is the past, and the country is now competing to define the past. to come up.”

Earlier in November, Christie told the Republican Jewish Coalition conference that the Republican Party must move forward. The former governor also said the 2020 election was not marred by fraud and Trump should admit that.

“We can no longer talk about the past and the past elections. No matter where you stand on this issue, no matter where you stand, it’s over,” Christie said.

“Every minute we spend talking about 2020 – while we waste time doing it – Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer are ruining this country,” he added. “We better just focus on that and take our eyes off the rearview mirror and start looking through the windshield again.”

Christie’s remarks sparked an angry backlash from Trump, who released a statement saying the former governor “has been absolutely slaughtered by his statements that Republicans need to step out of the past, which means electoral fraud of 2020” .

Christie was one of Trump’s early key supporters and a close advisor, but may be considering his own White House candidacy in 2024.

Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky was the Senate Majority Leader while Trump was in power and played a key role in the administration’s agenda. However, he has repeatedly suggested that his party should look to the future. He again expressed that sentiment on November 8 when discussing next year’s midterm elections.

“I think the key to 22 is to have a discussion with the American people about the new administration, the Democratic Congress and what they’re doing. I think the election will be about the future and not the past,” McConnell said.

Trump has furiously criticized McConnell and called for his replacement as the Republican leader in the Senate. The senator also dismissed allegations of electoral fraud and did not support efforts to oppose Electoral College votes on January 6.

Former Rep. Paul Ryan, who served as Speaker of the House from 2015 to 2019, suggested in May that the GOP should move away from Trump himself. Although apparently never close to the former president, Ryan was a key figure during Trump’s first two years in power.

“Once again, we conservatives find ourselves at a crossroads,” Ryan told Presidential Library Ronald Reagan. “And here is a reality we have to face. If the conservative cause depends on the populist appeal of a personality or second-rate imitations, then we’re not going anywhere.”

Ryan is also a member of the board of directors of Fox Corporation.

However, other allies of Trump continue to support the former president’s unfounded fraud claims.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell told Trump in an interview broadcast this week that “anyone who moves on” since the last election “would say you agree” with the result.

Lawyer Cleta Mitchell, who pushed the fraud allegations and participated in Trump’s Jan. 2 appeal with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, was recently appointed to the Election Assistance Commission, a bipartite body with very limited authority.

Former President Donald Trump attends World Series Game 4 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia on October 30. Trump berated former advisers for saying he should move on. Michael Zarrili / Getty Images

