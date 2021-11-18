Urges nations to work together

PM Modi on cryptocurrency: warns crypto could spoil the youth

In a virtual address at Sydney DialoguePrime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that all democratic countries must work together on cryptocurrency and ensure that it does not enter the bad hands. He also warned that it could spoil the youth.

He said the the digital age changes everything because it redefined politics, economies and societies and raised new questions about sovereignty, governance, ethics, rights and security.

Delivering the opening speech at the Sydney Inaugural Dialogue via videoconference, Prime Minister Modi spoke on the theme of India’s technological evolution and revolution and the notorious recognition of the country’s central role in Indo-Pacific region and in the emerging digital world.

Giving an example of virtual currency, PM Modi on crypto currency said: “Take crypto currency or Bitcoin for example. It is important that all nations work together on this issue and ensure that it does not fall into the wrong hands, which may spoil our youth.

“Noting the benefits of the digital age, the Prime Minister also said that the world is also facing new risks and new forms of Conflicts through various threats, from the seabed to cyberspace to outer space.

“The greatest strength of democracy is openness. At the same time, we should not let some special interests abuse this opening ”, declared the Prime Minister.

He also said that as a democracy and digital leader, India is ready to work with partners for shared prosperity and security.

” from India Numerical revolution is rooted in our democracy, our demographics and the scale of our economy. It is fueled by the entrepreneurial spirit and innovation of our young people. We turn the challenges of the past into an opportunity to leap into the future.

Listing the important transitions taking place in India, the Prime Minister said that the most extensive public information infrastructure in the world is being built in India. More 1.3 billion Indians have a unique digital identity, six hundred thousand villages will soon be connected to broadband and the world’s most efficient payment infrastructure, UPI, and the latest Aarogya Setu and CoWin application for vaccination.

“We are investing in the development of local capacities in telecommunications technologies such as 5G and 6G. India is one of the leading countries in artificial intelligence and machine learning, especially in the ethical and human-centered use of artificial intelligence. We are developing strong capabilities in Cloud platforms and cloud computing“, he added.

He also said that India’s contribution to deal with the Year 2000 problem and its offering of the CoWin platform to the world as a open source software are examples of India’s values ​​and vision.

“India’s democratic traditions are old; its modern institutions are strong. And we have always believed in the world as one family, ”he added.

Describing India’s vast experience in using technology and policies for the public good, he said inclusive development and social empowerment can be of great help to the developing world.

“We can work together to empower nations and their peoples, and prepare them for the opportunities of this century,” he noted.

Giving a roadmap for democracies to work together, Prime Minister Modi called for a collaboration framework “Invest together in research and development of the technologies of the future; develop a reliable manufacturing base and supply chains; deepen intelligence and operational cooperation in cybersecurity, protect critical information infrastructures; prevent manipulation of public opinion; develop technical and governance standards and norms compatible with our democratic values; and, to create standards and norms for data governance and for cross-border flows that protect and secure data.

He said emerging frameworks should also recognize national rights and at the same time promote trade, investment and the wider public good.

[With Inputs from IANS]

