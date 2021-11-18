Jokowi reveals the key to economic recovery in 2022, what is it?





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said the world is currently facing various threats other than the Covid-19 pandemic. He said the world is currently in a situation of great uncertainty due to the pandemic Covid-19 climate change and the great complexity of the problem. “All the time, problems arise that inevitably have to be addressed,” Jokowi said in his speech at the Kompas100 CEO Forum, quoted by Kompas Daily YouTube, Thursday 11/18/2021. In addition to the issue of climate change, Jokowi said that currently all countries also face challenges in the economic sector with rising global inflation. “People are also afraid of degression, and the confusion in which countries currently find themselves regarding global supply chain and our dependence on one, two, three countries. And also the difficulty of the containers, almost all of them are disruptive, ”he said. To be able to overcome all these challenges, Jokowi stressed that controlling the pandemic is an absolute requirement that must be achieved by all countries. According to him, by automatically controlling the rate of transmission of Covid-19, economic conditions will also gradually improve. “The key in 2022 is only one. The key is that we can control what is called Covid. The key is just that. If we cannot control it, the economy will collapse and collapse again, ”he said. Watch the selected videos below: quality content

