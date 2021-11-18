Politics
How Boris Johnson made his waistline a political issue
I see a British Labor MP suffered a public backlash last week after he tweeted a comment about Boris Johnson’s body shape.
Ben Bradshaw’s crime was viewed as worse by some because, in the photo he commented on, the Prime Minister was visiting a hospital (to promote vaccine recalls) without wearing a mask. This was the real problem, many thought.
So when Bradshaw tweeted Hes gained weight as well, he was accused of both shaming fats and distracting from the most important point. Even some of Johnson’s critics rushed to defend the PM, reluctantly. Don’t make me start over, one of them pleaded.
Normally I would agree that a politician’s weight is irrelevant to his performance, but Johnson can be a legitimate exception. I will explain why shortly. First I have to talk about myself.
It is not uncommon these days for people who are often feminine to tell me that I am too skinny. I wouldn’t exactly call it shame, but I sometimes feel pressured to let go of the run and acquire some of the comfy padding that women in particular seem to appreciate in men.
I realize that a few extra pounds could make me look a little less miserable.
However, I have not always been thin. Here is, for example, something that I wrote elsewhere in these pages in the early days of the Celtic Tiger, while lamenting that my waistline had become a metaphor for the Irish economy: I noticed this trend for the first time. times last year when I experienced a record 7.5 percent growth rate. But after another round of strong returns recently, it looks like growth could reach 9% for 1998. And if you include the 5.5% reached in 1996, that equates to a period of sustained expansion that has no effect. equal as savings.
There was a lot more goof where it came from, but you get the gist of it. Anyway, soon after and several years before Bertie Ahern’s government had the same idea, I embarked on an austerity program, starting with a 100% reduction in breakfasts. Bewleys all day.
The reason I’m mentioning this now is that three years ago Johnson had a very similar idea for a column he wrote for Spectator magazine.
Emboldened by the early success of a new diet and exercise regimen that would soon help him win Tory leadership and number 10 keys, he said his weight problems were a metaphor for the Great -Lean and hungry Brittany struggling to come out of hypertrophy. the era of the buffet on the day of accession to the EU.
He began by shaming himself, via the account of the decisive consultation with a French doctor who had grimaced at the details of his old eating and drinking habits: I suddenly felt ashamed. I was here, a representative of the political class of what is now the fattest nation in Europe and a living embodiment of our state of moral akrasia.
He went on to describe at length the enormous cost of Britain’s obesity crisis: We are spending tens of billions of taxpayer dollars on the consequences of this national weakness of will.
Then, loosening the belt of his metaphor a notch, he lectured: We have every possible incentive to change, to pull ourselves together. […] But we are immersed in inertia, a moral inertia, which exactly matches the political inertia of the British ruling class.
Johnson’s use of his old waistline as a hostage is now somewhat reminiscent of the scene in Blazing Saddles where the Black Sheriff distracts a mob of lynch mobs by holding a gun to his own head and threatening to shoot. But her real targets then were Theresa May, the back-stop (that odious sale) and her weak-willed fellow politicians who would give up a thousand years of national autonomy rather than risk a hard Brexit.
Thankfully, by girding their loins for the upcoming fight, Britain could count on Boris to girdle their lite version first. I looked at this kind but disapproving French doctor he wrote at the start of the big finish columns, and I resolved, like Gandhi, to be the change I wanted to see.
Anticipating Christmas 2018, he continued Hope at this great global celebration to toast at the time [] when the British ruling class finally summons the will to do what is necessary, to abandon this deal, to remove the safety net and to make the change that will launch us into a more agile, flexible and dynamic future.
Then, in resounding words Bradshaw must have remembered last week as well, he concluded: If I can do it, so can we all.
