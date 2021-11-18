Xi Jinping criticizes Mao and Deng Xiaoping





Chinese President Xi Jinping above a glove portrait of Mao Zedong during the Communist Party’s penny anniversary, Tiananmen Square, Beijing, July 1, 2021. CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS / REUTERS Wednesday November 17th, the People’s Daily, body of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), devoted only the bottom of its one to the virtual meeting organized the day before between President Xi Jinping and his American counterpart, Joe Biden. It was that there was much more important news that day: the full publication of the resolution adopted on November 11 by the plenum of the CPC Central Committee on the major achievements and the historical record of the hundred years of the party’s struggle. A text of more than 36,500 Chinese characters (more than 7 pages of the China daily in English), which enshrines the omnipotence of Xi Jinping, but also details his vision of history. A text deemed sufficiently important to be translated into English, Russian, French, Spanish, Japanese, German and Arabic. Simultaneously, the party published the speech of Xi Jinping presenting to the plenary the origin of this political declaration. Mark your differences As the party has already considered its history twice, in 1945 and in 1981, and these resolutions remain mostly still relevant, this resolution is essentially devoted to the new re launched by Xi Jinping when he came to power in 2012. Nevertheless, reading the past allows the Chinese president to mark his differences. Read also Article book our subscriptions Xi Jinping, the new red emperor The rectification movement launched in 1942 by Mao Zedong who ruled China from 1949 to 1976 to establish its power is sent by a sentence: this Marxist ideological education movement produced remarkable results. Yet in their monumental History of China, John King Fairbank and Merle Goldman (Tallandier, 2013) explain thatbetween 1942 and 1944, the rectification movement established the style of mobilization that would prevail from now on, including individual isolation, terror of confessions, humiliation and submission. He claimed about 10,000 victims within the party. Likewise, no assessment is made of the Great leap forward, which however caused the death of at least 30 million people between 1958 and 1960. On the other hand, the text criticizes the Cultural Revolution of which Xi Jinping and his father, Xi Zhongxun, a close friend of Mao, were victims. While the theoretical and practical errors of comrade Mao Zedong in the matter of class struggle in socialist society became a stain, the central committee did not react in time to set course again. Thereupon, Comrade Mao Zedong unleashed and led the Cultural Revolution he deemed wrongly necessary. What the fuck is this a desaster, says the text. You have 58.51% of this article left to read. The rest is reserved for subscribers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lemonde.fr/international/article/2021/11/18/xi-jinping-critique-mao-et-deng-xiaoping_6102553_3210.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos