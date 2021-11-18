Imran Khan passes the test of Parliament





New Delhi, November 18 The joint session of the Pakistani Parliament was an opportunity for Prime Minister Imran Khan to prove his majority in Parliament, which he did.

With the support of 221 votes from members of his party and that of the allies, the government navigated through the session amid opposition protests, Express Tribune reported.

Despite speeches by opposition lawmakers, urging National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser to adjourn the session so that the two sides can sit together and deliberate on the items on the agenda; their tone and cry; creation of slogans; the entourage of the lecturer’s office; tearing up papers and heated discussions with him, the government moved forward with legislative affairs and passed 33 bills, according to the report.

The Pakistani opposition believed that Prime Minister Imran Khan had lost the confidence of his members and allies in the National Assembly and the Senate. However, he weathered that storm comfortably, according to the report.

Last week, the government was twice defeated in the National Assembly and had to postpone the joint sitting of parliament within 24 hours of its convocation as allies distanced themselves from the government.

The opposition hoped, once again, that the government would not be able to complete the numbers and ultimately fail to pass the law to change the voting system. They had believed that they would have the possibility of shutting down the government as they did a week ago.

However, when the votes were counted, the opposition found that its seven members were absent for a variety of reasons – ranging from health concerns to overseas visits, according to the report.

The opposition had done well ahead of the joint session of parliament, but Wednesday was in the Treasury.

The joint session adopted all the required bills, including the two main ones, which deal with the holding of the next elections via electronic voting machines and the granting of overseas Pakistanis the right to vote in the elections. future elections.

