Boris Johnson: our integrated rail plan for HS2 and Northern Powerhouse Rail in Yorkshire





Faster journeys, to more places, faster. This is what Yorkshire can expect with our multibillion pound investment in Northern Railways. Because I think you waited long enough on the platform. Register now to our daily newsletter Newsletter cut through the noise As part of our integrated rail plan, Northern Powerhouse Rail will connect Leeds to Manchester in just 33 minutes, cutting journey times by almost half, with long stretches of brand new high-speed track. The capacity will double. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6856%"/> Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: Stefan Rousseau / PA Wire. I promised to fund NPR between Leeds and Manchester. This makes it one of the three options presented to us by Transport for the North, but it does more. We will also be taking NPR to Liverpool, York, with benefits for the Tees Valley and Newcastle. HS2 will come to Sheffield, which means a trip to or from London will only take an hour 27 minutes just like in the old HS2 plans, and half an hour faster than today. Well take a look at how to bring HS2 to Leeds too, with a new study on how best to get there. But the high-speed train is extremely slow to build. According to the original plan, first drawn up over a decade ago, Yorkshire would not have seen the benefits of our investment until at least the 2040s. The rise in level cannot wait that long. And towns like Wakefield, Doncaster, Dewsbury and Huddersfield have reportedly suffered from the withdrawal of trains from existing main lines. So rather than wait another two decades for a plan that snubs much of Yorkshire, we’ll do more and sooner. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.7049%"/> Train passengers delayed at Leeds station. Photo by Simon Hulme. The journey time between Leeds and Manchester will be almost identical to what was promised in the old plans, but you will see trains leaving the platforms much earlier. By the early 2030s, the journey from Leeds to Bradford will be almost halved, with trains running between the two cities in as little as 12 minutes. London will be 20 minutes closer to Leeds, Wakefield and Doncaster on a modernized east coast main line. The main Trans-Pennine line will be electrified and extended. It will be the same for the Midland Main Line. Most trips are less than 30 miles, but old plans did little or nothing for local transportation. Our new plans will. By the end of this decade, Leeds will no longer be the largest city in Europe without an underground, as we commit today to building the West Yorkshire Mass Transit and the funding needed to make it happen. And even sooner than that, we’ll be installing a London-style contactless ticketing service on the Yorkshire suburban network. Connectivity is the key to prosperity, and that’s what this $ 96 billion plan offers. Not only by speeding up journeys between London and a few cities 20 years from now, but leveling communities across Yorkshire today. Support the Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us continue to bring quality information to Yorkshires. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on the site, get free access to our app, and receive exclusive member-only offers. Click on here register.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/news/opinion/columnists/boris-johnson-our-integrated-rail-plan-for-hs2-and-northern-powerhouse-rail-in-yorkshire-3461833 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos