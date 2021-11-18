



India’s health sector has attracted $ 12 billion in FDI since 2014: PM Modi | Photo credit: Twitter Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the first Global Innovation Summit for the pharmaceutical sector. Modi said the pandemic had put the pharmaceutical sector at the center of attention. He added that the Indian pharmaceutical industry has risen to the challenge of the pandemic as the focus has shifted to all aspects of healthcare over the past two years. “The global trust won by India’s healthcare industry has led India to be called the ‘pharmacy of the world’ lately,” Prime Minister Modi said. “The combination of high quality and quantity at affordable prices has generated immense interest in the Indian pharmaceutical industry around the world. Since 2014, the Indian health sector has attracted more than $ 12 billion in FDI, ”he added. He further clarified that India had exported vital drugs and medical equipment to more than 150 countries during the initial phase of the pandemic. India exported more than 65 million doses of Covid vaccines to nearly 100 countries this year, he added. The Prime Minister planned to create an innovation ecosystem that will make India a leader in the discovery of innovative drugs and medical devices. He said policy interventions are made on the basis of broad consultation with all stakeholders. Modi also noted that India has a vast pool of scientists and technologists who can take the industry to greater heights. “This strength must be harnessed to ‘discover and manufacture in India,’ he added. The Prime Minister insisted on the development of indigenous capacities. “Today, as 1.3 billion Indians have decided to make India Aatmanirbhar, we need to think about increasing domestic manufacturing of key ingredients for vaccines and drugs. It is a border that India must conquer, ”he urged. The Prime Minister invited stakeholders to Ideate in India, Innovate in India, Make in India and Make for the World.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/business-economy/industry/article/indias-healthcare-sector-attracted-12-billion-in-fdi-since-2014-pm-modi/833173 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos