Jokowi: At the age of 109, Muhammadiyah fought, maintained and promoted Indonesia





Merdeka.com – President Joko Widodo wished the Society a happy 109th birthday Muhammadiyah. At the age of over a century, he said, Muhammadiyah created synergy to build his strength and strive to take Indonesia forward. “At the age of 109, the Muhammadiyah association marked the course of the nation, creating synergies, building strength, fighting, caring and advancing Indonesia,” he said. -he declares. Jokowi during a speech to the 109th Milad of Muhammadiyah from the State Palace Jakarta, Thursday (11/18). He said history noted that the Muhammadiyah Society relentlessly disseminated the core values ​​to strengthen progressive Muslims. Jokowi He called this main value the foundation of religious moderation. “The main values ​​of progressive Islam and wasathiyah Islam have become the foundation of religious moderation to make Indonesia the largest safe and democratic Muslim country,” he said. On the other hand, Jokowi expressed appreciation for Muhammadiyah’s contribution and consistency in helping the government deal with the Covid-19 pandemic. According to him, Muhammadiyah has always acted quickly to help since the start of the corona virus pandemic. “Muhammadiyah demonstrates social piety, optimizing the use of more than 117 hospitals and 63 universities” Mohammed and Aisyah help people exposed to the Covid-19 virus, accompany, strengthen and enlighten the population, make medical efforts and discipline the application of health protocols, “he concluded. Muhammadiyah was founded by KH A Dahlan on 8 Dzulhijjah 1330 Hijriah which coincided with November 18, 1912 Miladiyah in the city of Yogyakarta. The name of the organization ‘Muhammadiyah’ is taken from the name of the prophet Muhammad SAW, with the intention of being able to imitate and imitate the traces of his struggle to defend and defend the religion of Islam. So far, the Muhammadiyah organization continues to grow and contribute to society. The Islamic organization Muhammadiyah itself was founded due to certain social, religious and moral concerns and concerns in society at that time. Persyarikatan Muhammadiyah was created to support the efforts of KH Ahmad Dahlan in the purification of Islamic teachings which are considered to be strongly influenced by mystical things. Reporter: Lizsa Egeham / Liputan6.com [bal]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.merdeka.com/peristiwa/jokowi-di-usia-ke-109-muhammadiyah-telah-berjuang-merawat-dan-memajukan-indonesia.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos