Prime Minister Imran Launches ‘Digital Proxy’ Portal for Overseas Pakistanis, Congratulates Them on Gaining the Right to Vote – Pakistan





Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday congratulated Pakistanis overseas for gaining the right to vote, saying all future governments would now appreciate Pakistani expatriates and work for their facilitation.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad for the launch of a digital portal for overseas citizens to verify the proxy, the prime minister said those who oppose the voting rights of non-resident Pakistanis and the use of electronic voting machines (EVs) were part of the status quo that benefited from the old “corrupt” system.

His remarks come a day after the government, amid fierce opposition protests, succeeded in bulldozing the amendments to the 2017 electoral law, during a joint session of parliament, thus allowing the use of SRMs and granting the right to vote to overseas Pakistanis. The legislation was strongly rejected by the opposition, who alleged that the government was trying to rig the elections using electronic machines.

Editorial: The way the government passed electoral reform bills is an affront to democracy

“It made me especially happy yesterday that we have now included overseas Pakistanis in Pakistani democracy,” the prime minister said at the ceremony. He said the rights granted to expatriates meant that “now every government will be required to value our Pakistanis overseas because they can now vote”.

When they vote, the nine million non-resident Pakistanis will vote for the government that can improve their lives. “The greatest advantage will therefore be that a citizen can control the government by his vote in a democracy,” he stressed.

The prime minister said that he was also very happy with the passing of the EVM legislation and noted that the rapid development of technology made life easier for humans in all areas.

“So there can be no crazier mentality than to avoid the use of technology today,” he said, recalling that a government commission and the ECP had recommended the use of EVMs. since 2008.

“But why weren’t they accepted? [Because] not everyone benefiting from the old system will ever allow the change. ”

Prime Minister Imran said EVMs were used “all over the world”, adding that the machines would put an end to the problems of wasted votes, false votes and votes cast on behalf of deceased people.

He questioned how EVM would benefit the PTI government in particular, and pointed out that the PTI had called for an open ballot in the 2021 Senate polls while in government, while the PPP and PML- N opposed the proposal. “How would it benefit our party if the public found out who voted for whom?” ” He asked.

“This is the whole battle in Pakistan. Sitting on one side is the corrupt status quo and on the other, there is an effort to move the country forward through the use of new technologies and reforms,” ​​he said. Imran said, adding that the “whole drama” at yesterday’s joint session was part of the same struggle.

“Why are you preventing overseas Pakistanis from voting? Is the country running with their money but they can’t be allowed to vote? He said addressing the opposition.

The prime minister cited other incidents where his government’s reforms met with resistance, recalling that people “working in utility stores” had obtained suspension orders from the court after the government tried to automate their systems to verify theft.

The Federal Board of Revenue has also been unable to reform its revenue collection because board members oppose automation, he said, adding that in the existing system , “the money does not go to the government but the tax collectors earn a lot from it”.

He further said that the RBF had tried to introduce the tracking and tracing system to tackle tax evasion by large companies and corporations for the past 15 years, but failed. “Now, after three years of efforts on our part, next week we are bringing the tracking and tracing system, which has been sabotaged for many years, for the first time in Pakistan’s history,” he said. -he announces.

“Digital proxy”

With the launch of the “Digital Power of Attorney” portal, overseas Pakistanis can apply for a PoA “from the comfort of [their] houses, ”Nadra President Tariq Malik said on Twitter. The portal was developed by the National Database and Registration Authority.

Malik noted that around 75,000 people travel to Pakistani foreign missions each year for the issuance of a PoA, which they no longer need.

“This innovative web-based solution from Nadra uses online biometric verification and video interviewing to remotely verify applicants for PoA issuance,” he explained.

The pilot phase of the project was launched in 10 Pakistani missions in the United States and the United Kingdom; it will be deployed globally in 10 weeks.

