The Republican Party’s dilemma with Donald Trump





Despite his defeat in the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump remains the center of gravity of the Republican Party. David W. Wise writes that while Trump may be in a strong position to win the 2024 election, by continuing to support him, the GOP could sacrifice the party’s long-term electoral prospects.

In the aftermath of the Jan.6, 2021 assault on the United States Capitol, it was possible that President Trump’s bipartisan censorship had passed in Congress. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has been pretty clear in blaming the President, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has proposed censorship.

Instead, President Nancy Pelosi wasted precious time passing articles of impeachment that had no chance of getting 67 US Senate votes to convict. During this interlude, Republican senators had time to feel the anger of their constituents and worry about being elected.

When the articles were finally delivered to the Senate on January 25, any chance of bipartisan censorship was gone. The lines of battle had been drawn. Those same senators were then forced at the end of the impeachment trial to declare whether or not they were with Trump. Trump’s position as the party’s center of gravity has been confirmed.

Attack the outlook in 2024

Although Trump lost the popular vote in 2016 and 2020, these margins can give the wrong idea of ​​Trump’s future electoral chances given how a president is actually elected, and it would be just as foolish to ignore that. its outlook for 2024. The vote total for Democrats comes from California, which represents the share of party votes across the country. However, in 2016, Trump received 1.4 million more votes than Hillary Clinton in the rest of the country beyond California. Presidential elections are determined by the Electoral College where national candidates must obtain a majority in each state to win their electoral votes (Maine and Nebraska use a slightly modified system), additional votes beyond that majority there not contributing. The Electoral College result would remain unchanged even if the Democratic candidate obtains the 17 million votes in California.

Trump is in a much stronger position than his critics would like to admit. In 2016, Trump won the Electoral College with just 79,646 votes in three swing states. In 2020, despite low popularity, high Democratic turnout, and $ 6.9 billion spent to defeat him, Trump lost his reelection bid by just 42,918 votes in three swing states.

“Trump 2024 Take America Back flags & p” (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0) by Gilbert Mercier

The GOP Trump dilemma

Republicans face a dilemma. Politics is not only about winning elections, but also about governing. A president whose strategy is to win with a minority of the votes cast and who while in power is content to play only the applause of his committed base is a threat to a party whose electorate is demographically shrinking. In pursuing a political agenda, the goal should be to try to convince those who did not vote for you to support your initiatives. However, Trump is so polarizing that it makes it almost impossible as it leads to being accused of being like Trump.

Trump is scorched earth too, even among his supporters if they don’t line up. This person will be vilified and risk being awarded first place with a significant percentage of the 74 million people who voted for Trump to be ready to deliver his vindictive judgment. This hard core of support is the source of his power over the party. Now Trump is now calling on Republicans not to vote in 2022 and 2024 if he doesn’t get what he wants.

For those interested in the longer-term prospects of the Republican parties, this freezes a younger generation of leaders like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, former UN Ambassador and Governor. from South Carolina Nikki Haley, Senator from Missouri Josh Hawley and South Dakota. Governor Kristi Noem. Yet all of these candidates would pursue the same agenda in a less abrasive but more efficient manner. Perhaps the biggest fear is that if Trump doesn’t show up, he will undermine the eventual candidate due to his inability to share the limelight with anyone else. And those interested in the health of the American political system itself, there is this question of Trump’s repeated claims that the election was stolen and the undemocratic attempt to overturn a certified election without any evidence for it. support this claim. Democracy depends on the gracious consent of the vanquished.

In the past 120 years, only two Republican presidents have been elected twice with a majority of the popular vote each time: Dwight Eisenhower and Ronald Reagan. Both men were gracious and sought work across the aisle. As Trump looks back fueled by grievances, Ronald Reagan spoke optimistically about morning in America and the city’s potential on a hill. With Trump, winning is entirely personal. For Ike and Reagan, the victory was to advance principles. In his rise, Trump hijacked Reagan’s party. While Trump correctly focused attention on many critical issues that had been ignored by establishment elites, his endorsement of those issues sought polarization, rather than consensus building.

Please read our feedback policy before commenting

Note: This article provides the authors’ point of view, not the position of the USAPP American Politics and Policy, or the London School of Economics.

Shortened URL for this article: https://bit.ly/3Ct7D8r

About the Author

David W. Wise David W. Wise is a retired Baltimore businessman and graduate of the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts University.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://blogs.lse.ac.uk/usappblog/2021/11/18/the-republican-partys-dilemma-over-donald-trump/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos