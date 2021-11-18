Other countries are experiencing the fourth wave, be careful





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – President Joko Widodoask all parties to be careful in responding to the decrease in the number of cases Covid-19. He reminded a number of countries experiencing an increase in Covid-19 cases of up to four waves. Jokowi said current conditions should be grateful as the addition of Covid-19 cases was small. However, he did not want the peak of Covid-19 cases in the United States, Britain and other countries to occur in Indonesia. “I think other countries are experiencing wave 1, wave 2, wave 3, adding yet another fourth wave. This is again what we have to be careful about, full of caution,” Jokowi said during of the Kompas100 CEO Forum held online on Thursday. (11/18). Jokowi urged ministers and regional leaders not to rush to start community activities. He said the restrictions could be gradually lifted to avoid an increase in cases. The former mayor of Solo called for the level of testing and tracing to be used as a benchmark when he wanted to open community activities. In addition, he called on the local government to pay attention to the occupation status of the hospital. At the same time, Jokowi called on all his subordinates to step up vaccination against Covid-19. According to him, various efforts must be made so that the increase in Covid-19 cases does not happen again. “It is also the key, the vaccination. The speed of our vaccination, the acceleration of our vaccination. And we are now between provinces, between districts / cities competing to show that I am level 1,” said Jokowi. Previously, the government had expressed a number of concerns about the upsurge in Covid-19 cases, particularly before the start of the year. In fact, the government has implemented a policy of special restrictions on Christmas and New Years. “During Nataru’s vacation, all of Indonesia will apply PPKM level 3 rules and regulations,” Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy said in a written statement on Wednesday (7/11). (dhf / ain)



[Gambas:Video CNN]



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnnindonesia.com/nasional/20211118133619-20-722917/jokowi-negara-lain-alami-gelombang-keempat-hati-hati The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos