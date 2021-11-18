Trump vs. DeSantis: Let the War Games Begin





These war games have an evolving high-stakes dramatic plot with larger-than-life characters that could have sprung from the minds of Hollywood screenwriters. We start the first season with the backstory of the protagonists.

Donald J. Trump is a 75-year-old, twice-impeached former US president who lost the popular vote in 2016 and 2020. But his fragile (some say narcissistic) psyche prevents him from admitting defeat to President BidenJoe. BidenFlorida Republicans Vote To Limit Vaccination Mandates Bill honoring 13 servicemen killed in Afghanistan is headed for Biden’s office. Defense and National Security Overnight Presented by Boeing The Pentagon promises more transparency on PLUS airstrikes, which Trump sees as weak, inferior, and mentally handicapped.

Loss is a trigger word since losing is a concept that did not exist in the mind of the former president. So, to make up for and rationalize Trump’s loss of official re-election, he and his most loyal supporters repeatedly say that the election was stolen, which has become the big lie.

Then, on January 6, 2021, the Big Lie came to life when Trump inspired a group of his supporters to stop the theft. Currently, congressional leaders are trying to determine the exact role Trump played when some of his supporters attacked the United States Capitol. As a result, Trump was quickly impeached for the second time by the House of Representatives on January 13. But the Senate acquitted him on February 13, and Trump was not barred from holding public office.

Shortly after Bidens’ inauguration, Trump began flirting with revenge for his stolen victory by continuing to collect millions of GOP voters while maintaining his status as unofficial leader of the Republican Party. Last month, a Quinnipiac University poll found that 78% of Republicans polled thought Trump should run, but 94% of Democrats and 58% of Independents disagreed.

Trump also faces a myriad of legal challenges stemming from accusations against his business empire, his conduct after the 2020 election, and struggles for executive privilege with Congress over the events of January 6.

The first season ends with a recent interview with Trump on Fox News in which he said he has made up his mind to run again and, I think a lot of people will be very happy … will probably announce it after mid -session.

Season two resumes with the popular governor of Florida, the antagonist of Trump. Ron DeSantisRon DeSantisFlorida Republicans vote to limit vaccines forces DeSantis to offer new correctional officers a bonus of up to $ 1,000. fighting spirit at all costs. He’s an ambitious 43-year-old Naval Reserve officer, Yale and Harvard graduate, winner of a Bronze Star, who hears echoes of Hail to the Chief.

Although the governor is running for what could be a fierce re-election in 2022, DeSantis is traveling the country to raise millions of dollars, confirming his status as the rising GOP star most likely to end all the drama of the era. Trump.

But DeSantis owes its title to then-President TrumpDonald TrumpOn The Money Biden Warns The Oil Industry The Memo: Gosar Censored, But Toxic Culture Grows. During his initial preparation for the GOP Governor’s Primary in August 2018, DeSantis was an unknown congressman from Northeast Florida. That changed after he caught Trump’s attention on Fox News and received his surprise endorsement on December 22, 2017. In return for Trump’s love, DeSantis and his family starred in a grin-worthy TV spot.

Three years later, the ad mirrors what Trump said in June on Fox Business I was at the start of Ron. I was the first to support him when he became a congressman who a lot of people didn’t know. My approval has helped him immensely.

In the 2018 election, DeSantis secured a 0.4% margin of victory, but is now in the national spotlight, a potential threat to Trump’s all-consuming desire to avenge his 2020 loss with a 2024 victory. Of course. , Trump-world is ready to pounce: “Given that Ron DeSantis owes both his nomination and his election as governor to Donald Trump, I don’t think he should now use Florida as a springboard for a challenge of 2024 to the former president, Roger Stone warnedRoger Jason StoneThe memo: Democrats might regret Bannon’s lawsuit. the DeSantis / Trump conflict.

Note that Trump pardoned Stone shortly before stepping down, which may explain Stones’ recent statement that DeSantis should pledge not to run for president in 2024 if he is re-elected in 2022. .

Then, on November 12, Politico reported that Trump was bitter against DeSantis because the governor still hasn’t joined other 2024 hopefuls in stating that he would not run for president if Trump runs.

DeSantis surely wants to avoid ranking higher on Trump’s enemies list, but the governor is unlikely to nod. Still, it is assumed that the governor will want to campaign with the former president in his home state.

Conversely, Trump risks helping DeSantis be re-elected by a wide margin, which would propel the governor into a main fight for the 2024 GOP nomination that Trump wants to hand him over.

So expect the first lines of battle to form between past and future GOPs in late February at CPAC in Orlando, Florida. For example, will the president of the CPAC event, Matt Schlapp, choose Trump or DeSantis as the keynote speaker? After all, DeSantis is the governor of the host state in the 2022 poll.

I posed this question to Schlapp, who emailed me: Stay tuned for speaker announcements for CPAC Florida. All the speakers will be there. Yes, but in what hierarchical order? (Schlapp wisely avoided responding.) But he added that Gov. DeSantis should stay focused on Florida, where he’s showing America what a smart and respectful governor can do to fight Washington’s socialism. Everyone should be focusing on 2022.

But the media will focus on who wins the straw poll for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. The third season of the Trump vs. DeSantis war games begins at CPAC 2022.

Myra Adams writes on politics and religion for numerous publications. She contributes to RealClearPolitics and was part of the creative team for two GOP presidential campaigns in 2004 and 2008. Follow her on Twitter @MyraKAdams.

