Pharmaceutical News: Latest Pharmaceutical News, Indian Pharmaceutical News & Updates

Speaking about the interest in the pharmaceutical industry in the country, Prime Minister Modi also said that since 2014 India’s healthcare sector has attracted over $ 12 billion in FDI, with potential for much more. .

The sector needs to think about more ways to popularize traditional Indian medicines in line with global demands, he added. (image file)

Indian pharmaceutical industry: As every aspect of the healthcare industry received global attention during COVID-19, India’s pharmaceutical industry has risen to this challenge, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his address to the Global Innovation Summit of Pharmaceutical Alliances Indian 2021. He added that it was this work that was carried out. by Indian pharmaceutical companies which made India known as the World Pharmacy. PM Modi also credited the pharmaceutical industry as a key driver of the country’s economic growth. His statement has some merit, because when most industries were shut down due to the pandemic and the ensuing global lockdown, the pharmaceutical industry continued to struggle and find a solution to the crisis.

Read also | Confident India will reach $ 130 billion pharmaceutical industry target by 2030: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Speaking about the interest in the pharmaceutical industry in the country, Prime Minister Modi also said that since 2014 India’s healthcare sector has attracted over $ 12 billion in FDI, with potential for much more. .

He also said that the Indian definition of well-being is not just about physical well-being, but is a belief in the well-being of all mankind. It is in this context that the country exported essential drugs and medical equipment to more than 150 countries at the start of the pandemic, and then did the same with vaccine doses this year.

Speaking of innovation in the pharmaceutical sector, Prime Minister Modi said its importance had been heightened during the pandemic, and the speed, scale and willingness to innovate in the industry was impressive. He also attributed these aspects to the fact that India became a major producer and exporter of PPE at the start of the pandemic and then in terms of vaccines.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took the opportunity to highlight the fact that last month a draft document was released outlining the policy to catalyze research and development and innovation in the pharmaceutical and medical sector by India. The vision, he said, is to create an ecosystem for innovation.

During his remarks, he also chose to highlight two areas that he thinks India needs to explore so that it can be a leader in the pharmaceutical space. The first area he highlighted is that of raw materials. We know that during the pandemic, there was a shortage of raw materials, especially for vaccines, and this impacted the manufacturing capacities of many countries. India was also part of it, during a first lull in the vaccination campaign, before it resumed towards the end of June. The prime minister said this issue needs to be addressed, especially as India seeks self-reliance.

The second area of ​​intervention, according to the PM, is that of traditional medicine. Traditional medicine has been one of the focal points of the governments headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and during his tenure not only chose to promote yoga, but also set up a separate ministry to review the AYUSH – traditional medicinal forms. In fact, this year India also promoted its herbs at Dubai Expo 2020, and the Union government also passed bills to establish a dedicated Ayurveda institute and put in place of commissions for homeopathy and for the Indian system of medicine. Today, in his remarks, he said that traditional medicines are gaining in importance and experiencing increasing demand globally, adding that only in 2021, India has exported herbal medicines for a period of time. worth over $ 1.5 billion. He also explained that the World Health Organization was seeking to establish its World Center for Traditional Medicines in India.

This means that traditional medicines, where India already has a leading position due to the rich cultural heritage, can be a very important growth point for the Indian pharmaceutical product.

The sector needs to think about more ways to popularize traditional Indian medicines in line with global demands, he added.

Get live stock quotes from BSE, NSE, US market and latest NAV, mutual fund portfolio, see the latest IPO news, top IPOs, calculate your tax Using the income tax calculator, find out which markets are the best, the most losing and the best equity funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.