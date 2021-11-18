Ready to fight any lawsuit concerning the ban on the export of raw materials: Widodo





But we don’t want to keep sending raw materials. No stopping. Jakarta (ANTARA) – Indonesia is ready to fight any lawsuits over its policy of banning exports of raw materials, said President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). “Do not drag us to the WTO (World Trade Organization) for our (policy) of stopping the exports of raw materials. We will fight for that, in any way,” he said. at the Kompas100 CEO Forum, observed by Thursday. At the recent G20 summit in Rome, Italy, many heads of state paid attention to Indonesia’s stance against nickel ore exports, the president said. He said he told executives the nickel export ban was aimed at expanding the country’s downstream nickel industry, which could create more jobs for the people. However, Widodo said he would welcome countries wishing to invest or establish foundries in Indonesia. “We’re open to that. But we don’t want to keep sending raw materials. No, stop,” he said. Related News: Successful Pandemic Control Key to 2022 Economic Growth (President) The government has banned exports of nickel-based raw materials, he noted. In the future, it will also ban exports of bauxite and copper raw materials, he said. Indonesia is currently building a copper refining and processing (smelter) facility in Gresik, east Java, Widodo noted. “Next year (we will ban) bauxite. If our smelter is ready, stop bauxite (exports), so we can open jobs. Then stop copper. After our smelter in Gresik is finished, stop,” he informed. Lawsuits against the decision to ban raw material exports will not stop the country, he said. Related news: Indonesia G20 will help build equitable global prosperity: Jokowi “Even though we have been challenged by the European Union before the WTO, it’s fine, go ahead. It’s our nickel, taken from our land,” Widodo added. The ban on exports of nickel ore came into effect on January 2, 2020, based on the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources’ regulation number 11 of 2019 on the mining of ores and coal, and requires that the nickel is processed in Indonesian smelters before being sold abroad. The EU has filed a complaint against Indonesia at the WTO over Indonesia’s nickel export ban, Widodo said. The EU believes that banning nickel exports would ruin the bloc’s efforts to excel in the global stainless steel industry, as nickel ore is an essential ingredient in the production of stainless steel, he said. he noted. Related news: Jokowi presents Indonesia’s green economy strategy Related News: The Digital Economy Ecosystem Will Be Ready In Two Years: President Jokowi

